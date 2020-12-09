India fined for slow over-rate in third T20I against Australia
ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be one over short of the target on Tuesday, after time allowances were taken into consideration.In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.PTI | Sydney | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:52 IST
The Indian cricket team has been fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third T20 International against Australia here. ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be one over short of the target on Tuesday, after time allowances were taken into consideration.
''In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,'' the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday. ''Captain, Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.'' On-field umpires Rod Tucker, Gerard Abood, TV umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski levelled the charge.
India had lost the third T20I by 12 runs on Tuesday but won the three-match series 2-1..
- READ MORE ON:
- Virat Kohli
- David Boon
- T20 International
- Sam Nogajski
- Rod
- Gerard Abood
- Indian
ALSO READ
India beat Australia by six wickets in second T20 International in Sydney to take unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series.
Australia beat India by 12 runs in third and final T20 International in Sydney. Series ends 2-1 in favour of Virat Kohli-led visitors.
India beat Australia by 11 runs in first T20 International
Eyeing Clean Sweep: India ready to crush Aussie morale in 3rd T20 International