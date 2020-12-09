Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baroda opts for shorter format tournaments

Desperate to have some domestic cricket underway, the BCCI had recently sought the state associations views on the structure of the curtailed season, for which it plans to create six bio-secure hubs across the country between December and March.Another senior BCA official reasoned that creating a bio-bubble for 67 days of Ranji Trophy would be a difficult task and hence the preference for the shorter formats.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:32 IST
Baroda opts for shorter format tournaments

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) is preferring the shorter formats -- ODIs and T20s -- for the upcoming domestic season that is going to be a truncated one in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The BCCI had asked all the affiliated state associations and units for their opinion.

''We have opted for T20 and One-day cricket, that is the Syed Mushtaq Ali and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and we have officially conveyed this to the BCCI,'' BCA secretary Ajit Lele told PTI on Wednesday. Desperate to have some domestic cricket underway, the BCCI had recently sought the state associations' views on the structure of the curtailed season, for which it plans to create six bio-secure hubs across the country between December and March.

Another senior BCA official reasoned that creating a bio-bubble for 67 days of Ranji Trophy would be a difficult task and hence the preference for the shorter formats. The official also said that BCA would start a training camp for its players once the probables are selected after the conclusion of its local tournaments.

''We had started long back. Now our tournaments are going on, local tournaments, club cricket, so once the tournaments are over, we will select 25-30 probable (players) and then the camp will start. But the boys are already in practise,'' he elaborated. He also said that the association has appointed a chief medical officer, who is conducting medical tests for all the players.

In its letter to the associations, the board had suggested four options on the conduct of the domestic season, including having only the blue-riband Ranji Trophy. The second option is conducting only the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

The third scenario is a combination of Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali while the fourth is having a window for two white-ball tourneys (Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy)..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China shares end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions; securities firms drop

China shares closed lower on Wednesday, led by losses in securities firms, as concerns over Sino-U.S. relations weighed on sentiment. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.12 at 3,371.96. The blue-chip CSI300 index was dow...

Nigeria: ZGSF trains 106 gender-based violence Ambassadors in Kebbi

A total of 106 gender-based violence Ambassadors have been trained in an effort to end violence against vulnerable women in Kebbi state, said Zakis Gem Support Foundation ZGSF, a non-governmental organization NGO, according to a report by T...

Passengers confined to cabins after COVID-19 case on Singapore cruise

Nearly 1,700 passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore were told to stay in their cabins on Wednesday after a COVID-19 case was detected on board, forcing the ship back to port, authorities said. All passengers had cl...

Samsung's new #PoweringDigitalIndia vision sets course for India’s future growth

Marking 25 successful years of its presence in India, Samsung on Wednesday announced a new vision PoweringDigitalIndia that sets the course for Indias future growth.Samsung started its journey back in 1995 and currently, the company has two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020