Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: It will be a mistake to look at points table now, says Lobera

Mumbai City FC is on top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table with nine points from four games, but head coach Sergio Lobera is not getting carried away after three wins on the trot.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:05 IST
ISL 7: It will be a mistake to look at points table now, says Lobera
Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai City FC is on top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table with nine points from four games, but head coach Sergio Lobera is not getting carried away after three wins on the trot. Lobera reckons it will be a mistake to look at the points table now and feels the match against Chennaiyin FC is going to be a difficult and competitive game when the two sides lock horns on Wednesday.

"Our focus is not on the table. We are focussing on the next game. It will be a mistake to look at the table. We need to improve our style of play. We are already improving but there are a lot of things to do," goal.com quoted Lobera as saying. "Chennaiyin is a very good team. Hope to be a difficult game. They have a fantastic coach (Laszlo). We need to work very well. We played two days ago (2-0 win against Odisha FC). We need to be ready from the first minute. It will be a very competitive match," the coach added.

Mumbai City's strong squad depth is finally paying dividends, with Lobera choosing to rotate his players. Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, and Adam le Fondre are among the ones who have shone so far while the defence, led by keeper Amrinder Singh, has also remained solid. "Squad rotation is very important. If you have a good squad, then you can use different players in matches. We have a full season ahead and happy with the fitness condition of my team," said Lobera

"We need to work hard and believe in our style of play. Hopefully, our fans will be happy at the end of the season," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt approves submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between Kochi and Lakshadweep Islands

The government on Wednesday approved provision of submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between Kochi and Lakshadweep Islands, entailing a cost of Rs 1,072 crore. The project, approved by the Union Cabinet, entails provision of a direc...

Tirupur exporters association thanks PM over job scheme

Coimbatore, Dec 9 PTI Tirupur Exporters Association TEA on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana ABRY to boost employment in the formal sector and also for incentivising creation o...

Registration of housing properties at 9-year high of 9,301 units in Mumbai during Nov

The registration of residential properties in Mumbai during November rose 67 per cent year-on-year to 9,301 units on higher festive demand and reduction in stamp duty by the Maharashtra government, according to Knight Frank. At 9,301 units ...

Malaysia's Top Glove posts record profit after fresh infections boost demand

Malaysias Top Glove Corp posted on Wednesday a more than 20-fold jump in first-quarter net profit to a record high, after new waves of coronavirus infections in recent months boosted demand for protective rubber gloves and selling prices. N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020