ICC T20 Rankings: Rahul breaks into top 3, Kohli in eighth

India captain Virat Kohli moved up a place to eighth while KL Rahul broke into the top three in the latest ICC rankings for T20 batsmen, after their impressive performances in the three-match series against Australia.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:36 IST
India captain Virat Kohli moved up a place to eighth while KL Rahul broke into the top three in the latest ICC rankings for T20 batsmen, after their impressive performances in the three-match series against Australia. The series against Australia ended on Tuesday with India winning it 2-1. Taking the third spot in the chart, Rahul has bagged 816 rating points and is 55 points behind second-placed Babar Azam in the current standings. England batsman Dawid Malan (915 points) retained the top spot, while Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch slipped to the fourth spot. Rahul, who scored a half-century (51) in the first T20I at Canberra and 30 in the second game in Sydney, rose to the No.3 spot, beating Finch.

Kohli, who struck a brilliant 85 in the third and final T20I against Australia at SCG, gained one spot to be at No. 8. The Indian captain's knock, however, was not enough for his team's victory as Australia managed to win the inconsequential third game by 12 runs.

Among the bowlers, Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa jumped two places to be placed at number five. England's Chris Jordan also broke into the top 10, while Afghanistan's spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman were placed at the first and second positions respectively in the list, ahead of England leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

In the all-rounder's list, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi was leading the table with 294 rating points and following him is Bangladesh's premier cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and Australian big-hitter Glenn Maxwell..

