It was a perfect match: Pirlo hails Juventus after win over Barcelona

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said his side played a "perfect match from all points of view" after securing a win over Barcelona. Juventus secured a 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

"Juve was good, Ronaldo helped with the two goals, but we must congratulate the whole team who played a perfect match from all points of view. The initial attitude was different from the other games, and when you have this desire and this determination, the values come out," the club's official website quoted Pirlo as saying. "We have been good at holding positions, we had prepared to take advantage of the superiority in midfield and both Ramsey and McKennie moved very well. When you have the supremacy in midfield you have the game in hand," he added.

With this win, Juventus moved to the top of Group G in the Champions League with 15 points from six matches, while Barcelona had to settle for the second spot. However, both teams have progressed to the last-16 of the tournament. When these two teams had met earlier in this season of Champions League, Barcelona defeated Juventus 2-0 in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, this time, Juventus were able to change their fortunes.

During the match, Ronaldo scored two goals for Juventus and Weston McKennie registered one goal as the visitors thrashed Barcelona. Pirlo further stated: "This victory must give awareness and confidence in the work we are carrying out. It was important for this and for the rankings. This is a feat, but we must forget it and think about the championship starting tomorrow." (ANI)