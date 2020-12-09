Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL-COVID-19 takes toll on average NHL team value - Forbes

As a result, Forbes said the average value of the NHL's 31 franchises fell 2% during the past year to $653 million, while league revenue during the 2019-20 season totalled $4.4 billion, 14% less than the previous year. The New York Rangers were the most valuable NHL franchise for a sixth consecutive year at $1.65 billion, unchanged from a year ago due in part due to healthy local cable television deals.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:22 IST
NHL-COVID-19 takes toll on average NHL team value - Forbes

The average value of NHL franchises declined for the first time since 2001 as the COVID-19 pandemic robbed teams of critical revenue, according to the annual list https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2020/12/09/nhl-team-values-2020-hockeys-first-decline-in-two-decades/?sh=2cd133fd70dd published by business magazine Forbes on Wednesday. With only 85% of regular season games held with fans and the entire postseason played at neutral sites and behind closed doors, the resulting lack of revenue from things like ticket sales and concessions took a toll.

Forbes also attributed the drop to a delayed start to the 2020-21 campaign, which still does not have an official start date but is reportedly being targeted for mid-January. As a result, Forbes said the average value of the NHL's 31 franchises fell 2% during the past year to $653 million, while league revenue during the 2019-20 season totalled $4.4 billion, 14% less than the previous year.

The New York Rangers were the most valuable NHL franchise for a sixth consecutive year at $1.65 billion, unchanged from a year ago due in part due to healthy local cable television deals. The Toronto Maple Leafs ($1.5 billion), Montreal Canadiens ($1.34 billion), Chicago Blackhawks ($1.1 billion) and Boston Bruins ($ 1 billion) rounded out the top five.

The Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning were 21st on the list with a value of $460 million, unchanged from a year ago after being unable to reap the windfall that typically comes with a deep playoff run.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu reports 1,232 new Covid-19 cases

As many as 1,232 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department. While 1,315 people recovered from the deadly virus today, 14 people succumbed to the infection in the state.With the fre...

Slovakia orders schools, most shops to shut from Dec 21 as COVID-19 cases rise

Slovakia on Wednesday ordered schools and most shops closed for at least three weeks from Dec. 21 as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise.The central European country also ordered outside seating at restaurants to end from Dec. 11...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow pull back from all-time highs; eyes on stimulus talks

The SP 500 and the Dow eased from record levels on Wednesday as investors kept an eye out for developments related to a fresh economic stimulus deal, with negotiations between government leaders dragging on.Investors are banking on a long-a...

Panel moots expansion of BBMP to 1-km radius

EDS Changing headline RPT after removing words in para-10 Bengaluru, Dec 9 PTI The Joint Select Committee of the Karnataka legislature has recommended expansion of the existing municipal limits of Bengaluru city by a 1-km-radius. The 21-mem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020