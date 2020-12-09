ISL 7: Mumbai City defeat Chennaiyin to extend unbeaten run

Left Menu
Mumbai City FC came from behind to inflict a 2-1 defeat on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium, here on Wednesday.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:35 IST
Mumbai City players celebrate after Hernan Santana scored the equaliser in the dying minutes of the first half during match against Chennaiyin. (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai City FC came from behind to inflict a 2-1 defeat on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium, here on Wednesday. Adam Le Fondre smashed in a 75th-minute winner after Hernan Santana (45') had canceled Jakub Sylvestr's first goal. The result saw Sergio Lobera's team win their fourth game in a row and maintain their spot atop the ISL table.

Chennaiyin FC had a perfect start and would have been ahead in the second minute if it was not for Sylvestr missing a sitter. Rafael Crivellaro delivered a perfect corner which was flicked in by Enes Sipovic and found Sylvestr, who missed the target. Mumbai weren't at their best and took time to settle. But they did have their moments. The team's best chance came in the 25th minute when Adam Le Fondre had a clear sight on goal, but his powerful drive from inside the box was straight at keeper Vishal Kaith. The rebound fell to Bipin Singh, but he couldn't utilise the opportunity.

Chennaiyin were clearly the better side in the opening quarter creating numerous chances through Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sipovic, and Crivellaro. Chennaiyin deservingly took the lead in the 40th minute. Sylvestr scored probably the easiest goal of the season. Just when it looked like Chennaiyin would walk into the breather with a goal advantage, Mumbai's Santana had different plans. The Spaniard, who was unmarked at the far post, nodded in a Hugo Boumous' corner to restore parity.

The intensity dropped after the restart but Chennaiyin continued to test Mumbai's defence. However, Mourtada Fall and keeper Amrinder Singh were at their best in the second half. Mumbai doubled the lead in the 75th minute through another set-piece. Ahmed Jahouh's long free-kick was flicked in by Rowllin Borges to Boumous. The Frenchman headed into the path of Le Fondre, who finished from close range. (ANI)

