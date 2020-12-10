Soccer-Neymar hat-trick as PSG crush Basaksehir 5-1 in suspended game
Neymar struck three times and Kylian Mbappe scored his first goals in the competition in a year as PSG, who had already qualified for the last 16, advanced from the group stage with 12 points, ahead of RB Leipzig thanks to their better head-to-head record against the German side. Third-placed Manchester United will play in the Europa League last 32 after picking up nine points.Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 01:06 IST
Neymar bagged a hat-trick as Paris St Germain topped Champions League Group H with a 5-1 home victory over Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday, a day after the game was suspended amid an alleged racist incident.
The PSG and Basaksehir players, as well as the three field referees, took a knee before kickoff one day after both teams walked off in protest after the Turkish side had accused the assistant referee of using a racist word against their assistant coach Pierre Webo. Neymar struck three times and Kylian Mbappe scored his first goals in the competition in a year as PSG, who had already qualified for the last 16, advanced from the group stage with 12 points, ahead of RB Leipzig thanks to their better head-to-head record against the German side.
Third-placed Manchester United will play in the Europa League last 32 after picking up nine points. Basaksehir, who were eliminated from all European competitions before kick-off, finished with three points after Mehmet Topal claimed a consolation goal at en empty Parc des Princes.
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Parc des Princes
- German
- Kylian Mbappe
- Turkish
- Basaksehir
ALSO READ
Germany records 18,633 new COVID-19 cases
Germany reports record COVID-19 deaths ahead of Christmas talks
EXCLUSIVE-White House considers lifting European travel restrictions - sources
Car hits gate outside German leader’s offices; little damage
European shares hover near 9-month highs on easing virus curbs, vaccine cheer