Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Golf-Kim is top contender in crowded U.S. Women's Open field

After picking up her maiden major title at the Women's PGA Championship in October, second-ranked Kim is among the favourites in the tightly packed field at Champions Golf Club, where competitors will play on two courses: Cypress Creek and Jackrabbit. A 12-times LPGA winner, the 27-year-old Korean has enjoyed five top-10 finishes in 2020, including a win at the Pelican Women's Championship last month.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 02:45 IST
PREVIEW-Golf-Kim is top contender in crowded U.S. Women's Open field
Representative image

Kim Sei-young hopes to become the world No. 1 with a win at the U.S. Women's Open, which begins on Thursday, but with nine of the top 10 golfers playing in Houston, Texas, she faces a tough fight in the final major of 2020. After picking up her maiden major title at the Women's PGA Championship in October, second-ranked Kim is among the favourites in the tightly packed field at Champions Golf Club, where competitors will play on two courses: Cypress Creek and Jackrabbit.

A 12-times LPGA winner, the 27-year-old Korean has enjoyed five top-10 finishes in 2020, including a win at the Pelican Women's Championship last month. "I felt like previously my game fluctuated quite a bit throughout the season but this season what's been different was I was able to be consistent with my performance," said Kim. "And because I'm playing well, I just want to continue on this momentum and try to finish strong every tournament."

She hopes to dethrone her 25-year-old compatriot Ko Jin-young from the top of the world rankings, but will have to beat back fearsome competitors including returning champion Lee Jeong-eun, world number three American Nelly Korda and fourth-ranked Danielle Kang, who won two LPGA titles this year but took a few weeks off from competition after October. "I actually needed to tune up some stuff back at home with my game and feel like I was ready to play here," said the 28-year-old American, who won the Women's PGA Championship in 2017. "I need to have my height and I need to have my ball control. Distance off the tee is going to be huge."

The tournament, which is in its 75th year and is the oldest of the women's golf majors, has been rescheduled from June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held without fans in attendance. Echoing others in the field this week, the third-ranked Korda said the two courses used in the tournament would pose a significant challenge.

"I have never done this before, so there's a lot more yardage books," said the 22-year-old American, who has three LPGA titles to her name and finished tied for second in the ANA Inspiration in September. "A lot more prep. These greens definitely play a big role, and so I've been working a lot around the greens."

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank boosts target for climate-friendly financing to 35% over five years

The World Bank on Wednesday said it was setting a new five-year target for 35 of its financing, on average, to have climate co-benefits, up from a 28 target for the previous five-year period ended in 2020.The multilateral development lender...

Hackers steal Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine data in Europe, companies say

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday that documents related to development of their COVID-19 vaccine had been unlawfully accessed in a cyberattack on Europes medicines regulator. The European Medicines Age...

As Brexit flounders over fish, UK and EU leaders dine on turbot

After months of wrangling over access to British fishing waters, Britains prime minister and the European Unions chief executive met for dinner in Brussels on Wednesday to pull Brexit trade talks back from the brink - and tucked into turbot...

Soccer-Benzema double sends dominant Real Madrid through, Gladbach also progress

Two headed goals from Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid reach the Champions League knockout stages with a convincing 2-0 home win on Wednesday over Borussia Moenchengladbach, who also progressed to the last 16. Benzema ghosted into the area ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020