Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Inter suffer third successive group stage elimination

Lautaro Martinez rattled the crossbar in the seventh minute of the Group B match but Inter created few chances after that, despite dominating possession at a soggy San Siro. Shakhtar finished level with Borussia Moenchengladbach on eight points but lost out to the Bundesliga side -- beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid -- on their head-to-head record to finish third and will go into the Europa League instead.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 10-12-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 03:32 IST
Soccer-Inter suffer third successive group stage elimination

Inter Milan were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage for the third season in a row on Wednesday after being held to a 0-0 draw at home by Shakhtar Donetsk, who were also eliminated. Lautaro Martinez rattled the crossbar in the seventh minute of the Group B match but Inter created few chances after that, despite dominating possession at a soggy San Siro.

Shakhtar finished level with Borussia Moenchengladbach on eight points but lost out to the Bundesliga side -- beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid -- on their head-to-head record to finish third and will go into the Europa League instead. Inter, who could have gone through with a win, finished bottom of the group with six points after drawing three of their six games. Real won the group with 10 points. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Fallon)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Human rights must be ‘front and centre’ of COVID-19 response: Secretary-General

The UN chief made the appeal in his message for Human Rights Day, observed on Thursday. People and their rights must be front and centre of response and recovery. We need universal, rights-based frameworks like health coverage for all, to...

Hackers steal Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine data in Europe, companies say

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday that documents related to development of their COVID-19 vaccine had been unlawfully accessed in a cyberattack on Europes medicines regulator. The European Medicines Age...

U.S. House approves stopgap funding bill as haggling continues over coronavirus aid

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a one-week extension of federal government funding, giving lawmakers more time to haggle over a broader spending package with coronavirus relief. The House voted 343-67 on a measure to...

Trump and 17 states back Texas bid to undo his election loss at Supreme Court

President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to let him join a long-shot lawsuit by Texas seeking to overturn his election loss by throwing out the voting results in four states, litigation that also drew support from 17...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020