Soccer-Aguero on target as Man City sink Marseille

The result means the French team finished bottom of the group and failed to make the Europa League spot despite third-placed Olympiakos losing 2-0 to group runners-up Porto. City were already assured of top spot and ahead of Saturday's Manchester derby rested keeper Ederson and gave a start to American back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 10-12-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 03:33 IST
Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score for Manchester City as they cruised past Olympique Marseille 3-0 in Champions League Group C on Wednesday. The result means the French team finished bottom of the group and failed to make the Europa League spot despite third-placed Olympiakos losing 2-0 to group runners-up Porto.

City were already assured of top spot and ahead of Saturday's Manchester derby rested keeper Ederson and gave a start to American back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen. Spaniard Ferran Torres put City ahead three minutes after the interval, firing home from close range after a strong run into the box from Riyad Mahrez.

Argentine striker Aguero, who has struggled after knee surgery in the off-season, came off the bench in the 67th minute and took just 10 minutes to score, poking home after Marseille keeper Steve Mandanda failed to hold Nathan Ake's header from a corner. Substitute Raheem Sterling added the third with a tap-in in the final minute.

City finished on 16 points, a club record haul from the competition's group stage. Brazilian Otavio and Colombian Mateus Uribe were on target for Porto as they beat Greek side Olympiakos 2-0.

