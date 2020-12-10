Left Menu
* Olivier Giroud is looking to join Mark Stein as the only Chelsea players to have scored in seven consecutive Premier League starts.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 07:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 07:30 IST
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 12th round of Premier League fixtures from Dec. 11-13 (All times in GMT): Dec. 11, Friday

Leeds United v West Ham United (2000) * Leeds are undefeated in their last nine meetings with West Ham in all competitions (W5 D4).

* Marcelo Bielsa's side are winless in their last four games at Elland Road since winning their home opener 4-3 against Fulham. * This is the first Premier League meeting between Leeds and West Ham in seven years.

Dec. 12, Saturday Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa (1230)

* Villa have lost each of their last three away games against Wolves. * Wolves have the best defensive record at home this season, having conceded just five goals.

* Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo boasts an impressive record against English managers in the Premier League, losing just two of his 16 home games (W9 D5). Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion (1500)

* West Brom overcame Newcastle 1-0 at St James' Park two years ago and are hoping to win consecutive away league games against Steve Bruce's side for the first time since 1966. * Newcastle defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 in their previous game and are looking for back-to-back league wins for the first time since June.

* Bruce has lost 28 games against promoted sides, more than any other manager in Premier League history. Manchester United v Manchester City (1730)

* City have won more Premier League games at Old Trafford than any other visiting side (7). * United are looking to win three successive Premier League games against their rivals for the first time since 2010, following their 2-1 victory at the Etihad and 2-0 win at Old Trafford last season.

* United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 26 goals (15 goals, 11 assists) since his Premier League debut in February, more than any other player. Everton v Chelsea (2000)

* Chelsea have not conceded a goal in six of their last eight Premier League games against Everton. * Chelsea are looking to keep a clean sheet in four successive away league games for the first time since February 2016.

* Olivier Giroud is looking to join Mark Stein as the only Chelsea players to have scored in seven consecutive Premier League starts. Dec. 13, Sunday

Southampton v Sheffield United (1200) * Southampton won both Premier League games against Sheffield United last season and are looking for three successive league victories against the Blades for the first time since 1950.

* Southampton have won six of their first 11 games in the league this season, marking their second best start to a top-flight campaign. * The Blades are winless in 11 Premier League games this season and have lost each of their five away matches.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (1415) * League leaders Tottenham are undefeated in their last 10 Premier League meetings with Palace (W9 D1).

* Palace have a miserable home record against teams starting the day in the top four, losing 18 of their last 22 Premier League matches (W1 D3) * Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have combined for 11 goals this season and are on course to break the record held by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton (13 in 1994-95).

Fulham v Liverpool (1630) * Liverpool have won each of their last six Premier League games against Fulham.

* Liverpool have won 18 successive Premier League matches against promoted sides, behind only Chelsea, who won 27 between 2002-2006. * Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has scored more league goals than any other player since the start of the 2017-18 season (82).

Arsenal v Burnley (1915) * Arsenal are undefeated against Burnley in their last 15 league meetings, winning their last nine at home.

* Mikel Arteta's side have picked up 13 points in 11 games this season, their worst start to a league campaign since 1981-82 (12 points). * Arsenal are one of just two teams in the top-flight that Burnley manager Sean Dyche has failed to beat (D1 L9), the other being Sheffield United.

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion (1915) * Brighton have not won any of their six Premier League meetings with Leicester (L4 D2).

* Leicester have lost four of their last six Premier League games at the King Power Stadium. * Brighton's two league victories in 11 games are the joint-fewest at this stage of a season in the club's history (1979-80, 1980-81) (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

