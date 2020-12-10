Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-USGA drives for gender equity with 'Women Worth Watching' campaign

"We realized that there was a great opportunity to see that on the golf side, as well." Nine-time major winner Gary Player, one of the greats of men's golf, has lent his support to the campaign, while reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and 2015 PGA Championship winner Jason Day voiced their support on social media using the #WomenWorthWatching hashtag. Brittany Lang, who won the U.S. Women's Open in 2016 and is competing again this year, said support from the men's tour would help generate interest.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 07:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 07:32 IST
Golf-USGA drives for gender equity with 'Women Worth Watching' campaign

The USGA said it hoped to spark greater interest in women's golf with the official launch of its "Women Worth Watching" campaign on Wednesday, an initiative that has the backing of some of the top players on the men's PGA Tour.

A day ahead of the U.S. Women's Open, USGA Senior Director of Communications Beth Major said the campaign drew inspiration from U.S. professional basketball. Many NBA players donned the signature WNBA 'hoodie' and cheered on the women's teams when they began their season over the summer in a biosecure 'bubble'.

"We saw a lot of the NBA players so publicly declaring support for their counterparts on the WNBA, and to see how powerful that was," said Major. "We realized that there was a great opportunity to see that on the golf side, as well." Nine-time major winner Gary Player, one of the greats of men's golf, has lent his support to the campaign, while reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and 2015 PGA Championship winner Jason Day voiced their support on social media using the #WomenWorthWatching hashtag.

Brittany Lang, who won the U.S. Women's Open in 2016 and is competing again this year, said support from the men's tour would help generate interest. "It's really cool when the guys do that," she added. "It just brings people in, gives the girls a little bit more respect, I think, because a lot of the time I don't think we get it."

The launch of the initiative coincides with the 75th edition of the oldest women's major in Houston, Texas, where $5.5 million in prize money is on offer. That is less than half the $12.5 million up for grabs at the men's event earlier this year. World number three Nelly Korda, whose father Petr won the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam in 1998, said events that combined men and women could help boost the sport.

"It would spread the word more about it, and I think it would get more people interested in women's golf," she added. "Not even just older people. I would say even like the younger generation, kids."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian scientists develop genome sequencing to trace COVID-19 cases within four hours

Australian scientists said on Thursday they had developed a rapid genome sequencing method that would cut to within four hours the time taken to trace the source of coronavirus cases, helping to quickly contain any future outbreaks. Genome ...

Soccer-World Cup winner Rossi dies aged 64

Paolo Rossi, the hero of Italys 1982 World Cup-winning campaign, has died at the age of 64.The news was announced on Thursday by Italian TV channel RAI Sport, for whom Rossi had been working as a pundit. Such terribly sad news Paolo Rossi h...

Dance pioneer Astad Deboo dies in Mumbai at 73

Contemporary Indian dancer Astad Deboo, renowned for marrying Kathak and Kathakali into a unique form, died here on Thursday, his family said. He was 73. He left us in the early hours of December 10, at his home in Mumbai, after a brief ill...

Sony to buy AT&T's anime business for $1.18 bln to expand global footprint

Sony Corp will buy ATT Incs animation business Crunchyroll for 1.175 billion, the two companies said on Thursday, as the Japanese electronics conglomerate aims to beef up its entertainment content and distribution businesses. The deal will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020