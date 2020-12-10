Champions League: Basaksehir coach Buruk condemns racist words from official

Istanbul Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk has urged for ending all sorts of racism after the incident against his assistant manager Pierre Webo during the first part of their Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). PSG and Basakeshir were slated to lock horns on Tuesday, but the match was postponed to the next day as the Turkish side had walked off the pitch in the first half, alleging that the club's assistant coach had been racially abused.

Basakeshir alleged that the club's assistant coach was racially abused by the fourth match official. Both PSG and Basaksehir walked off the pitch and as a result, the match was postponed. "Webo was really, really sad. We supported him, but it was not him who must have felt bad. The culprit is the person who said these words. He's the one who must be feeling bad. We showed that we were all together with Webo. We must stop this, live together. Demba's words were sacred too, very important," Goal.com quoted Buruk as saying.

Webo was also sent off for his reaction to alleged racial abuse on Tuesday from the fourth official Sebastian Coltescu but UEFA reversed the decision to send Webo off, on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the match resumed after the 14th minute, and PSG walked away with a 5-1 win over the visitors. For PSG, Neymar registered a hat-trick while Kylian Mbappe scored a brace. (ANI)