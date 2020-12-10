Left Menu
Champions League: Basaksehir coach Buruk condemns racist words from official

Istanbul Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk has urged for ending all sorts of racism after the incident against his assistant manager Pierre Webo during the first part of their Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

ANI | Paris | Updated: 10-12-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 09:13 IST
Basaksehir-PSG UCL clash was postponed on Tuesday after claims of racial abuse. (Photo/ PSG Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Basakeshir alleged that the club's assistant coach was racially abused by the fourth match official. Both PSG and Basaksehir walked off the pitch and as a result, the match was postponed.

Basakeshir alleged that the club's assistant coach was racially abused by the fourth match official. Both PSG and Basaksehir walked off the pitch and as a result, the match was postponed. "Webo was really, really sad. We supported him, but it was not him who must have felt bad. The culprit is the person who said these words. He's the one who must be feeling bad. We showed that we were all together with Webo. We must stop this, live together. Demba's words were sacred too, very important," Goal.com quoted Buruk as saying.

Webo was also sent off for his reaction to alleged racial abuse on Tuesday from the fourth official Sebastian Coltescu but UEFA reversed the decision to send Webo off, on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the match resumed after the 14th minute, and PSG walked away with a 5-1 win over the visitors. For PSG, Neymar registered a hat-trick while Kylian Mbappe scored a brace. (ANI)

