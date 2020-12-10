FACTBOX-Soccer-Italian World Cup hero Paolo Rossi

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 09:40 IST
Factbox on Italian football great Paolo Rossi, who died at the age of 64. Born: Sept. 23, 1956 in Prato, Italy

EARLY YEARS * Made his professional debut for Juventus in 1973 but after struggling with injuries was loaned to Como, where he made his Serie A debut.

* Initially played as a right winger, he made six league appearances for the club but failed to score. * Career began to flourish after joining Lanerossi Vicenza, where he was played as a centre forward.

* Was top scorer in Serie B with 21 goals in the 1976-77 season, helping his side earn promotion, and in the following campaign netted 24, becoming the first player to top the scoring charts in the top two divisions in consecutive seasons. * Made his first World Cup appearance in 1978, scoring three goals and recording four assists as Italy finished fourth.

* After making his move to Vicenza permament in 1978 and while he scored 15 goals in the 1978-79 campaign he could not prevent them from going down to Serie B. * Was disqualified from club and international football for three years for his involvement in the 1980 betting scandal.

* The ban was later reduced to two years but Rossi missed the 1980 European Championship with Italy. Rossi always denied the charges. WORLD CUP HERO

* After returning to Juventus in 1981 he was selected for the World Cup the following year, scoring a hat-trick against Brazil, both goals in a semi-final win over Poland and the first of Italy's three goals in their victory over West Germany in the final. * With six goals he won the Golden Boot as the top scorer of the tournament and was awarded the Golden Ball award for the best player of the tournament.

* Awarded Ballon d'Or in 1982. * Won two league titles with Juventus as well as the European Cup in 1985, and played for AC Milan and Hellas Verona in the last two seasons of his career before retiring in 1987.

* Finished his international career with 20 goals and 48 caps and remains Italy's joint all-time top goalscorer in the World Cup with nine goals in 14 appearances alongside Roberto Baggio and Christian Vieri. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

