ISL 7: We didn't deserve to lose against Mumbai, says Laszlo

After suffering a 2-1 defeat against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday, Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo said that 'big decisions' did not go in their favour and cost his side the game.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 10-12-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 11:11 IST
ISL 7: We didn't deserve to lose against Mumbai, says Laszlo
Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a 2-1 defeat against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday, Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo said that 'big decisions' did not go in their favour and cost his side the game. Adam Le Fondre smashed in a 75th-minute winner after Hernan Santana (45') had canceled Jakub Sylvestr's first goal. The result saw Sergio Lobera's team win their fourth game in a row and maintain their spot atop the ISL table.

Chennaiyin FC had a perfect start and would have been ahead in the second minute if it was not for Sylvestr missing a sitter. Rafael Crivellaro delivered a perfect corner which was flicked in by Enes Sipovic and found Sylvestr, who missed the target. Mumbai weren't at their best and took time to settle. But they did have their moments. The team's best chance came in the 25th minute when Adam Le Fondre had a clear sight on goal, but his powerful drive from inside the box was straight at keeper Vishal Kaith. The rebound fell to Bipin Singh, but he couldn't utilise the opportunity.

"Look, honestly, this was a game which was influenced by big decisions (from the officials) and that is not always acceptable. The last game also was the same in which a penalty was not given (for us). I think today if we watch the game, it was clear that three penalties or so (should have been given). Some big fouls (were committed) but (was not) considered. The first goal (for Mumbai), this was a clear throw-in for us and this goal (is given). We accepted it. But generally, I feel we didn't deserve to lose the game," he said in the post-match press conference. Chennaiyin FC were also dealt a major blow during the game after first-choice defender Enes Sipovic suffered an injury in the first half and had to be substituted. But Laszlo said that his substitution did not cause any problem for the side as Memo Moura filled in capably for the Bosnian.

"Oh no! Even without Sipovic, we played good football. It is always a pain to lose a good player. But I don't know how serious is the injury but I hope he will be back. But then Memo came back and he replaced Sipovic very well. Memo had a good game. The second goal (for Mumbai City), maybe the organisation was not perfect," Laszlo admitted. (ANI)

