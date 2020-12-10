Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi

Paolo Rossi once described his performance at the 1982 World Cup, where he etched his name into football folklore, as "personal redemption" from a match-fixing scandal, even though he always said he had nothing to atone for. Rossi, who died at the age of 64 early on Thursday, had been handed a three-year ban in the fallout from the "Totonero" scandal in 1980, but when the sanction was reduced to two years it gave him the opportunity to rebuild his reputation.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:19 IST
Soccer-World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi

Paolo Rossi once described his performance at the 1982 World Cup, where he etched his name into football folklore, as "personal redemption" from a match-fixing scandal, even though he always said he had nothing to atone for.

Rossi, who died at the age of 64 early on Thursday, had been handed a three-year ban in the fallout from the "Totonero" scandal in 1980, but when the sanction was reduced to two years it gave him the opportunity to rebuild his reputation. The Juventus striker's six goals, including an astonishing hat-trick against Brazil, helped him to the Golden Boot as the tournament's highest scorer while he was also awarded the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament.

Rossi had returned to the field just months before the World Cup in Spain and was considered unfit. He was ineffective in Italy's first three pool matches, failing to score in three draws, prompting Italian journalist Gianni Brera to describe him as "an ectoplasm of himself".

But just when it seemed Italy did not have a ghost of a chance of winning the World Cup, Rossi came alive, scoring all three goals in their pulsating 3-2 win over Brazil in the second stage group match in Barcelona. He continued his run with both goals in the 2-0 defeat of Poland in the semi-finals before snaring the opener in a 3-1 victory over West Germany in the final in Madrid.

"That goal, more than any other goal I've ever scored, completely defined my characteristics," Rossi told a FIFA documentary in 2018. "It was mine because I stole that precious tenth of a second from the defender and I knew he would never reach me."

Shortly after the news of Rossi's death broke in the early hours of Thursday, tributes poured in for one Italy's favourite soccer sons. La Gazzetta dello Sport said Rossi was "the one who beat Zico's Brazil, Maradona's Argentina, Boniek's Poland and in the final, the Germany of Rummenigge".

La Stampa called him the "hero of Spain '82". Social media was ablaze with messages for Rossi, with #PaoloRossi becoming Italy's top trending item on Twitter.

The World Cup victory had sparked an outpouring of emotion in Italy and gave rise to hope that the extreme violence, political and social unrest that swept the country in the 'Years of Lead' might also be washed away. Rossi had mixed feelings about the World Cup.

"On one hand I felt fulfilled. I said to myself, 'you've made it'," he said in the 2018 documentary. "On the other hand, I was disappointed that all of this just ended. The World Cup was over.

"(But) when you win something important it's not just about the trophy. It's about the group you win it with, it's about your entire career that took you there. "It's about your personal redemption."

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports second bird flu outbreak on farm

Highly contagious bird flu has been detected at a second farm in the Landes region in southwest France, the local authorities said, as the disease continues to spread across Europe. The outbreak occurred in the Saint-Geours-de-Maremne distr...

Female journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan

Gunmen shot and killed a female television journalist, who was also a womens rights activist, in Afghanistan on Thursday, an incident that underscores an increasing trend of violence against journalists in the country. Malalai Maiwand, a re...

Maha: Activist Trupti Desai detained on way to Shirdi

Police detained social activist Trupti Desai and some other members of her outfit at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Thursday while they were going to Shirdi to remove boards put up outside the Saibaba temple asking devotees to dress in a civi...

Britain says it's back as major trade force as it signs Singapore deal

Britain said it was re-emerging as a major trade force as it signed a free trade deal with wealthy city-state Singapore on Thursday, its latest agreement globally as it prepares to end its transition out of the European Union on Dec. 31. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020