Soccer-Belgium top year-end world rankings for third straight time

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 15:48 IST
Belgium were crowned FIFA's team of the year for the third straight time after retaining the top spot ahead of world champions France in the latest world rankings released on Thursday, soccer's world governing body said. While a total of 1,082 international games were played in 2019, the most since the rankings system was introduced in 1993, only 352 matches were held this year -- the fewest since 1987 -- due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roberto Martinez's Belgium won six of their eight games this year as they booked their place in next year's UEFA Nations League finals. The top four remained unchanged, with Brazil and England retaining their third and fourth ranking respectively.

Portugal moved up to fifth, while both Spain (sixth) and Argentina (seventh) improved two places compared to last year. Hungary (40th) were the most improved side in the rankings this year, having gained 44 points and 12 places to break into the top 50.

Marco Rossi's side lost just once in eight matches to qualify for the Euro 2020 finals, which has been postponed until June-July next year due to COVID-19. Top 20 rankings:

1. Belgium 2. France

3. Brazil 4. England

5. Portugal 6. Spain

7. Argentina 8. Uruguay

9. Mexico 10. Italy

11. Croatia 12. Denmark

13. Germany 14. Netherlands

15. Colombia 16. Switzerland

17. Chile 18. Wales

19. Poland 20. Senegal

