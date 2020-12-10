Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai Indians rope in Parthiv Patel as talent scout

Parthiv understands our ideology, the DNA of Mumbai Indians and what we are trying to create at MI, said Ambani.The 35-old former wicket-keeper, on his part, said that he was thankful for the opportunity that was presented to him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:04 IST
Mumbai Indians rope in Parthiv Patel as talent scout

Former India and Gujarat wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel on Thursday joined Indian Premier League defending champions Mumbai Indians as a talent scout. Parthiv, who featured in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and two T20s for India, had announced his retirement on Wednesday, drawing curtains on a career spanning 18 years.

''Parthiv brings a vast domestic and international cricketing experience spanning over two decades, along with an understanding of the fast-paced IPL competition,'' MI said in a statement. MI owner Akash Ambani said that he was delighted to have Parthiv joining the franchise.

''We had the opportunity to pick his cricketing brain during his playing days at Mumbai Indians. I am very confident of his contribution to further enhance our scouting system with the depth of cricketing knowledge he possesses. ''Parthiv understands our ideology, the DNA of Mumbai Indians and what we are trying to create at MI,'' said Ambani.

The 35-old former wicket-keeper, on his part, said that he was thankful for the opportunity that was presented to him. ''I had enjoyed my cricket playing for Mumbai Indians, those momentous three years with the champion sides remain itched in my memory. It's time now to turn a new chapter in my life. I am excited, confident and thankful to the Mumbai Indians management for the opportunity presented to me,'' said Parthiv.

Parthiv, a former Mumbai Indians player, was part of the IPL winning sides in 2015 and 2017. He will now work closely with the coaching staff and scouts' group..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-French minister sneers at Amazon executive's justification of tax bill

An ex-French minister told the head of Amazon France that he was taking the piss after the executive told a parliamentary committee that the company paid the French state 420 million euros 508 million in 2019 and had sales of 5.7 billion eu...

Thai protesters say royal insult law must go

Thai protesters called on Thursday for the abolition of the lese majeste law which bans criticism of the monarchy and has been used recently against the leaders of months of protests demanding royal reforms and the removal of the government...

U.S. FDA advisory panel meets on Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meeting on Thursday to weigh whether to recommend that the agency authorize Pfizers coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, one of the last steps before vaccinations cou...

Centre taking this 'very seriously': Shah condemns attack on JP Nadda's convoy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condemned the alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief JP Naddas convoy while it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal from Kolkata. Shah said the central government is tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020