Klopp admits Liverpool were 'not-so-good' in 2nd half against Midtjylland

After being held to a 1-1 draw by Midtjylland, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that his side was "not-so-good" in the second half. Klopp also said that the next match, which is against Fulham in the Premier League, is already on his mind.

"We played a game with a good first half and a not-so-good second half. We got a point for it... but now Fulham is already in my mind so I cannot really think about what happened so far," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. In the Premier League, Klopp's men are placed on the second spot in the standings with 24 points. The table-toppers Tottenham also have 24 points but are ahead of Liverpool on the basis of goal difference.

Klopp further stated: "To be with whoever at the top of the table is always good in each part of the season, so that's OK. We feel we could have had even more points: we lost completely deserved at Villa, a point at [Manchester] City was OK -- but Brighton and Everton, performance-wise and situation-wise we could have or should have, I'm not sure, won. So we could have more but that's the past and now it's Fulham, and they expect our full focus and they will get it. From now on, that's it." During the match, Salah scored the opening goal to take his tally to 22 goals for the Reds in the Champions League. With this, Salah went past the record of former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard, who had scored 21 goals for the club in the Champions League.

Salah's goal, which came just 55 seconds into the match, also ended up being Liverpool's quickest-ever Champions League goal. For Midtjylland, Alexander Scholz converted a penalty in the 62nd minute which levelled the scores and the match concluded on the same. The Reds topped Group D with 13 points from six matches, while Atalanta finished in the second spot with 11 points. (ANI)