Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-Hamilton, Doyle and Liverpool win SJA Awards

The Mercedes driver, who also won the award in his debut 2007 season with McLaren, is competing in the year's final race in Abu Dhabi this weekend after recovering from the new coronavirus. Doyle was Sportswoman of the Year after becoming the first female jockey to win five races on one card at Windsor in August.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-12-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 05:22 IST
Sport-Hamilton, Doyle and Liverpool win SJA Awards

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, female jockey Hollie Doyle and Premier League champions Liverpool were the main winners at Britain's Sports Journalists Association (SJA) awards on Thursday. The ceremony was conducted virtually, instead of the usual gala event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton was named Sportsman of the Year after becoming the most successful Formula One driver of all time in a record-breaking season in which he equalled Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's seven titles. The Mercedes driver, who also won the award in his debut 2007 season with McLaren, is competing in the year's final race in Abu Dhabi this weekend after recovering from the new coronavirus.

Doyle was Sportswoman of the Year after becoming the first female jockey to win five races on one card at Windsor in August. "I've never felt like I have not been accepted in this industry at all to be honest, I think it is just the fact there aren't as many females wanting to be jockeys as there are males," she said.

"Doors are opening and things are changing, and they are going in the right direction so that's great." Liverpool were Team of the Year.

"In many ways, it was a pretty exceptional season and an exceptional year, it's an award for my team and I think they really deserved it," said manager Juergen Klopp.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese vaccine draws demand across Latin America, say Brazilian officials

Doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinas Sinovac Biotech are rolling off a Brazilian production line, drawing interest around the country and across Latin America from governments struggling to procure costlier vaccines. Sao Paulo Governo...

UK retail industry warns of higher food prices with no EU trade deal

With prospects for a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU looking precarious, Britains retail industry repeated a warning on Friday that shoppers faced higher food prices from next year if new tariffs were imposed in the absence of an agreeme...

UK's test and trace system must improve, watchdog says

Britains COVID test and trace system is failing to meet its objectives, delivering results too slowly and finding too few contacts of those who tested positive, the governments spending watchdog said on Friday.The National Audit Office repo...

Soccer-I can't keep all my players happy, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinhos Tottenham Hotspur may be flying high in all competitions but the Portuguese coach conceded that he is unable to keep all of his players happy with England forward Dele Alli not getting any minutes in their Europa League win o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020