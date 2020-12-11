Tour match: Wildermuth puts Australia A on top in first session

Jack Wildermuth bagged three wickets in the opening session of the day-night warm-up game and reduced India to 111/6 before the tea here at Sydney Cricket Ground. India skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli.Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal opened the innings for the visitors. The latter was at first slip in the third over off Sean Abbott.

Shubman Gill came in to bat at Kohli's position and joined Shaw in the middle. The duo added a 63-run quick partnership and smashed bowlers all around the ground. Sutherland broke the partnership as he bagged Shaw (40 off 29 balls) and provided the much-needed breakthrough for his side.

Hanuma Vihari played a 15-run stint before Wildermuth sent him back to the pavilion in the 22nd over. In the next over, Cameron Green dismissed Gill (43) as India lost two back-to-back wickets at the score of 102. Dangerous looking Gill could not complete his half-century and was dismissed on 43 runs as he was caught behind the stumps by Alex Carey.

Rahane (4) and Rishabh Pant (5) failed to put up their show and were scalped cheaply by Wildermuth. Wriddhiman Saha is unbeaten at 0 and will resume his innings after tea. India were at 111/6 in 25.5 overs. For Australia, Wildermuth bagged three wickets while Abbott, Conway, Sutherland clinched one wicket each.

Brief scores: India 111/6 (S Gill 43, P Shaw 40; J Wildermuth 3/8) against Australia A. (ANI)