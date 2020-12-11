Left Menu
Australia A all-rounder Cameron Green will play no further part in the ongoing three-day tour game against India after he was hit on his head by a fierce straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:32 IST
Tour match: Rowe replaces Green after all-rounder gets hit on head
Australia all-rounder Cameron Green (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia A all-rounder Cameron Green will play no further part in the ongoing three-day tour game against India after he was hit on his head by a fierce straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Green was bowling to Bumrah when the pacer's straight drive burst through the all-rounder's hands and struck him on the side of the head. He sat on the ground for a couple of minutes before leaving the field unassisted to be checked on by medical staff.

According to a Fox Cricket report, Green left the SCG to be assessed further before Cricket Australia announced he will play no further part in the match. He has been substituted by Pat Rowe. CA said Green will continue to be monitored by medical staff and an update on his condition will be made on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Bumrah's (55*) maiden fifty combined with Mohammed Siraj's (22) handy contribution enabled visitors to put on 71 for the last wicket as the side finished on 194. Going into the dinner break, Australia's score read 6/0 as Marcus Harris (4) and Joe Burns played out a solitary over from Mohammad Shami. But the session was all about Bumrah using the long handle to great effect as he hit his maiden first-class fifty.

Bumrah's unbeaten knock came from just 57 deliveries as he hit two sixes and six boundaries. Siraj on the other hand played second fiddle as his 22 came off 34 balls with one six and two boundaries. For Australia, Sean Abbott (3/46) and Jack Wildermuth (3/13) were the stars with the ball. Opting to bat first after Ajinkya Rahane won the toss, the Indian batsmen put up a dismal show as they were left reeling at 111/6 at the end of the opening session with Wildermuth bagging three wickets. Even though Prithvi Shaw (40 off 29 balls) and Shubman Gill (43 off 58 balls) looked good, their lack of application in the long format is something that is a worry for sure. Having both done the hard yards, it was important for them to play themselves in.

While Shaw and Gill failed to capitalise on a good start, Hanuma Vihari (15), Rahane (4), Rishabh Pant (5) and Wriddhiman Saha (0) just couldn't get going as the Australia A bowlers looked to make hay with the newish pink ball. The team definitely missed the presence of regular skipper Virat Kohli as the latter decided to skip the game and stay fresh for the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval from December 17. (ANI)

