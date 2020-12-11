Left Menu
Development News Edition

Green suffers concussion after being hit on the head by Bumrah's drive

Australia Test hopeful all-rounder Cameron Green suffered a concussion while bowling after a rasping straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah struck him on the head during the warm-up game against India here on Friday.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:55 IST
Green suffers concussion after being hit on the head by Bumrah's drive

Australia Test hopeful all-rounder Cameron Green suffered a concussion while bowling after a rasping straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah struck him on the head during the warm-up game against India here on Friday. Bowling his second spell of the day, the 21-year-old was unable to react in time when Bumrah's full blooded drive slipped through his palms and struck on the right side of the head.

The all-rounder immediately went down and non-striker Mohammed Siraj rushed to check on him. After being examined for a couple of minutes by the medical team, the all-rounder was back on his feet as he walked off the field for further assessment. Batsman Patrick Rowe was named his concussion substitute.

''Cameron sustained a mild concussion while bowling for Australia A. This is Cameron's first concussion. He has returned to the team hotel and will not play the remaining two days of the tour match,'' Cricket Australia's team doctor, Pip Inge was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'. ''We will continue to monitor him and provide an update on his condition in due course,'' Inge added.

Green is primed for a Test debut after scoring an unbeaten 125 for Australia A in their first practice match against India, which ended in a draw on Tuesday. In the second game he returned with figures of 1/20 in the 6.1 overs, taking the crucial wicket of Shubman Gill.

Earlier this week, Australian batsman Will Pucovski suffered a concussion after being struck on the helmet by pacer Kartik Tyagi during the first warm-up game. Opener David Warner has already been ruled out of the first Test due to a groin injury suffered during the second ODI.

The much anticipated four-match Test series is slated to begin with a Day/Night game in Adelaide from December 17. APA KHS KHS KHS.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uzbekistani President calls India a close friend, thanks PM Modi for help during COVID-19 pandemic

Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday called India a reliable and close friend and thanked Prime Minister Narenda Modi for help during the COVID-19 pandemic. You are a reliable and close friend... Our countries do have very com...

Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service inaugurated

The Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service from Alliance Air was inaugurated on Friday. The airline, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, operated the maiden flight with 41 passengers from Mangaluru.The plane would depart from Mysuru at 11.20 P...

Actor Shikha Malhotra suffers stroke, admitted to hospital

Actor Shikha Malhotra has been admitted to a city hospital after she suffered a stroke, her manager said. According to the actors PR manager Ashwani Shukla, Malhotra, in her late 20s, complained of pain in the right side of her body late on...

WB Guv sends report to Centre on law & order, asks Mamata not to play with fire

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Friday said he has sent a report to the Centre about extremely disturbing developments in the state, in the backdrop attack on the convoy of BJP president J P Nadda. Castigating the Mamata Banerjee gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020