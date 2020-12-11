Left Menu
PTI | Sydney | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:58 IST
Scoreboard on the first day of the day-night pink ball Test between India and Australia A here on Friday

India 1st innings: Prithvi Shaw b Will Sutherland 40 Mayank Agarwal c Burns b Abbott 2 Shubman Gill c Alex Carey b Green 43 Hanuma Vihari b Wildermuth 15 Rahane c Alex Carey b Wildermuth 5 Rishabh Pant lbw b Windermuth 5 Wriddhiman Saha c Will Sutherland b Abbott 0 Navdeep Saini c Maddinson b Conway 4 Mohammed Shami c Alex Carey b Abbott 0 Jasprit Bumrah not out 55 Mohammed Siraj c Marcus Harris b Swepson 22 Extras: (lb-1, nb-3) 4 Total: 194 all out in 48.3 overs Fall of wickets: 9-1, 72-2, 102-3, 102-4, 106-5, 111-6, 111-7, 116-8, 123-9 Bowling: Abbott 12-6-46-3, Conway 11-3-45-1, Will Sutherland 9-054-1, Green 6.1-2-20-1, Wildermuth 8-4-13-3, Swepson 2.2-0-15-1

Australia A 1st innings: Marcus Harris c Shubman Gill b Shami 26, Joe Burns c Pant b Bumrah 0 Nic Maddinsonc Saha b Siraj 19 Ben McDermott lbw b Shami 0, Alex Carey c Pant b Navdeep Saini 32 Sean Abbott c Pant b Shami 0 Jack Wildermuth c Pant b Bumrah 12 Will Sutherland c Shubman Gill b Navdeep Saini 0 Patrick Rowe batting 7 Mitchell Swepson c Saha b Navdeep Saini 1 Harry Conway run out 7 Extras: (lb-1, w-1, nb-2) 4 Total: 108 all out in 32.2 overs Fall of wickets: 6-1, 46-2, 46-3, 52-4, 56-5, 83-6, 84-7, 97-8, 99-9 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 11-4-29-3, Jasprit Bumrah 9-0-33-2, Mohammed Siraj 7-1-26-1, Navdeep Saini 5.2-0-19-3.

