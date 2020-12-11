Left Menu
Klopp wants Liverpool to deliver a 'spot on' performance against Fulham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Fulham are a really "good football-playing side" and wants his side to deliver a "spot on" performance against the opponents when they compete in the Premier League.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:23 IST
Jurgen Klopp (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Fulham is a really "good football-playing side" and wants his side to deliver a "spot on" performance against the opponents when they compete in the Premier League. Liverpool currently hold the second position on the Premier League standings with 24 points, only behind Tottenham, who are ahead on goal difference.

Fulham, on the other hand, is placed on the 17th position with just seven points. "I hope none of our players will think about Tottenham when we are in Fulham, to be honest. The situation is like it is at the top of the table, everywhere in the table pretty much, there is not a lot of distance in between. We know that and I don't have to tell the boys constantly," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"Fulham is a really good football-playing side and the performances they showed were not all rewarded with results. The fight for staying in the league is a tight one as well, so each point helps and they will go for everything. If we let them play, they will play and the more we let them play, the more we have to defend and the more you have to defend, the more you have to run. All of these kinds of things, we have to be really spot on in this game," he added. Liverpool will take on Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday. (ANI)

