Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxing-Fighting talk from Pulev but Joshua says he's heard it all before

Heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua and Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev pulled off their masks and engaged in face-to-face verbal sparring on Friday at their weigh-in for Saturday's title clash. Pulev, 39, stepped up a pound lighter than Joshua and was in fighting mood. "I'm amazing.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:27 IST
Boxing-Fighting talk from Pulev but Joshua says he's heard it all before
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua and Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev pulled off their masks and engaged in face-to-face verbal sparring on Friday at their weigh-in for Saturday's title clash. The 31-year-old Joshua, who is putting his WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line at Wembley Arena, hit the scales at 17 stone and 2.8 pounds.

That was heavier than a year ago when the Briton reclaimed his titles from Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia, at 16 stone 13, but lighter than the first Ruiz fight where he weighed in at 17 stone nine and suffered a shock defeat. Pulev, 39, stepped up a pound lighter than Joshua and was in fighting mood.

"I'm amazing. Amazing boxing, amazing style. I'll show the whole world tomorrow that I am much better than him," the Bulgarian told Sky Sports. "I don't hate him. I tell him three, four, five times that I respect him... I respect that he takes this fight.

"I feel amazing. I am now in paradise. I want to give the people a show because the people need a show because now is pandemic time and only movies not reality. Now we need reality and I show the people. Tomorrow evening, new world champion." Joshua, who will be the clear favourite in front of a 1,000 crowd at a fight rescheduled due to COVID-19, said he had heard it all before.

"That's just him doing what fighters do," he said. "That doesn't really intimidate me. "I would have just clapped him in his jaw there and then," added the champion. "But I've got to do it tomorrow.

"I know what he's like, I studied him. He thinks he's a warrior. But I said don't let the guys that you fought gas you up. You're in against a real one now. "When people come in the ring with me they're confident and then after a few rounds their soul gets destroyed once I see that I can take them out."

Pulev, like Joshua, has suffered only one loss as a professional, a knockout by Wladimir Klitschko in 2014. Joshua has not fought at home since he beat Alexander Povetkin in 2018.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss imposes 7 p.m. shutdown on most shops, restaurants to tackle COVID-19

Switzerland on Friday ordered restaurants, bars and shops to close from 7 p.m. across most of the nation, as the country faces a persistently high level of coronvirus infections and deaths. Brushing off concerns about more downbeat Christma...

Mexico proposes extending travel curbs with U.S. another month

Mexico has proposed to the United States that restrictions on non-essential travel at their shared border be extended for another month as authorities continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, the foreign ministry said on Friday.Th...

Golf-Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah Country Club in 2026

The 16th edition of the biennial Presidents Cup will be played at the Medinah Country Club, outside of Chicago, in 2026, the PGA Tour said on Friday. The Course 3 at the club famously hosted the 2012 Ryder Cup, where Europe pulled off a rem...

Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur road tomorrow

In a bid to intensify the ongoing protests at Delhi borders, farmers will block the Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12. While talking to the media on Friday, Bharatiya Kisan Union Rajewal BKU R chief Balbir Rajewal said, We will block Delhi-J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020