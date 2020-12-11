Injured Saurav pulls out of CIB Black Ball squash Open

Recuperating from an injury, Indian squash ace Saurav Ghosal on Friday pulled out of next week's CIB Black Ball squash Open in Cairo, Egypt. ''It is with a heavy heart that I have had to withdraw from the Black Ball Open. The adductor injury I suffered in my match in Qatar is on the mend but hasn't quite healed fully. Hopefully will be back on court soon!,'' Ghosal tweeted on Friday

The event, which is scheduled to be held from December 13 to 18 in Egypt, has been hit by a number of withdrawals as Germany's Raphael Kandra, France's Mathieu Castagnet and Qatar's Abdulla Al Tamimi also withdrew from the event.