Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah in 2026

The matches will be played on the No. 3 courses at Medinah Country Club, located in the Chicago suburbs. It has hosted the U.S. Open and PGA Championship multiple times and most recently the BMW Championship in 2019. It also was the scene of Europes great comeback in the Ryder Cup in 2012.

PTI | Pontevedrabeach | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:30 IST
The Americans will get another chance to win a cup at Medinah, which has been awarded the Presidents Cup in 2026. The matches will be played on the No. 3 courses at Medinah Country Club, located in the Chicago suburbs. It has hosted the U.S. Open and PGA Championship multiple times and most recently the BMW Championship in 2019.

It also was the scene of Europe's great comeback in the Ryder Cup in 2012. The Americans had a 10-6 lead going into the final day when Europe rallied to win eight singles match and halve another, the greatest comeback by a visiting team in Ryder Cup history that dates to 1927. The Americans have lost only one Presidents Cup since the matches against an International (non-European countries) began in 1994. Tiger Wood was the playing captain when they won last year at Royal Melbourne.

The Presidents Cup was pushed back a year to 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be held at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, followed by Royal Montreal in 2024. Woods won the PGA Championship twice at Medinah, in 1999 and 2006. The course hosted the U.S. Open three times, most recently in 1990 when 45-year-old Hale Irwin became oldest U.S. Open winner.

