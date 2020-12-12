Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Harris drafted into injury-hit Australia squad

"We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day test." Harris's elevation came after another test hopeful, Cameron Green, suffered a concussion after being struck on the head in a tour game against India on Friday.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 12-12-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 09:03 IST
Cricket-Harris drafted into injury-hit Australia squad

Opening batsman Marcus Harris has been called into Australia's first test squad as the hosts count the cost of a number of injuries ahead of the first test against India in Adelaide. David Warner had already been ruled out of the squad after he suffered a groin injury in the one-day series, while Will Pucovski suffered a concussion after he was hit in the head while batting for Australia A against the tourists.

"Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we're fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus' calibre into the test squad," national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement on Saturday. "Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India's bowlers in both three-day tour matches.

"At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first test. "We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day test."

Harris's elevation came after another test hopeful, Cameron Green, suffered a concussion after being struck on the head in a tour game against India on Friday. The 21-year-old all-rounder, playing for Australia A, was bowling to Jasprit Bumrah, who smashed a drive straight through Green's fingers and struck him on the right side of the head.

Green was attended to by the medical team before he walked off the field. He was replaced in the match by Patrick Rowe. The first test starts in Adelaide on Thursday.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Mexican ruling party lawmaker urges caution on cenbank bill

A senior member of Mexicos ruling party on Friday urged the lower house of Congress to suspend debate until next year on a financial bill that has alarmed the central bank, with lawmakers set to make a decision early next week.Mexicos Senat...

U.S. readies COVID-19 inoculation rollout as regulators OK first vaccine

U.S. health authorities, shipping services and hospitals stood ready on Friday to immediately launch a mass-inoculation campaign of unparalleled dimension, as federal regulators granted emergency approval to the first COVID-19 vaccine in th...

Soccer-Pogba still determined to succeed at Man Utd, says Solskjaer

Paul Pogba is not trying to force his way out of Manchester United amid growing speculation over his future and the France midfielder still has the desire to play for the Premier League club, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. Pogba, who jo...

UK navy to help protect fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit

Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready from Jan. 1 to help Britain protect its fishing waters in case of a no-deal Brexit, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK was likely to complete its EU exit in three weeks without a trade dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020