Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Concussion revelations a 'watershed moment', says Woodward

England's World Cup-winning prop Steve Thompson said this week that he had no memory of the 2003 final and, along with several other former players, held the sport's various governing bodies responsible for their failure to adequately protect players from long-term mental impairment. Woodward said it pained him to see the plight of the players and that the sport must take steps to improve safety.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 14:19 IST
Rugby-Concussion revelations a 'watershed moment', says Woodward

Former England coach Clive Woodward welcomed news that a group of former players are set to take legal action against rugby union's governing bodies after suffering brain damage they say was the result of concussions, calling it a watershed moment. England's World Cup-winning prop Steve Thompson said this week that he had no memory of the 2003 final and, along with several other former players, held the sport's various governing bodies responsible for their failure to adequately protect players from long-term mental impairment.

Woodward said it pained him to see the plight of the players and that the sport must take steps to improve safety. "After the stand taken by Steve Thompson, Alix Popham, Michael Lipman and others, rugby must address the issues and take the initiative," the 64-year-old wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"In such a physical game, player welfare is everything and, if rugby is to thrive, we must acknowledge this fully, with a view to making the present and future much safer at every level of the game. "The physical nature of rugby is a huge part of its appeal but we have definitely gone so far down that path that 'physicality' has overpowered the game."

Rugby Players Association (RPA) Chief Executive Damian Hopley said training methods should be reviewed as part of measures to help reduce concussions and Woodward concurred. "The workload needs to be controlled and quantified and aligned between club and country," Woodward wrote. "Safety protocols must be policed. Every contact and scrummaging session must be independently reviewed.

"The most dangerous thing for rugby to do is to do nothing...If rugby is considered too dangerous, participation will fall."

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci addresses African Americans' vaccine concerns, says 'developed by African American woman'

As skepticism regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccine among the African American community rises, US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said that one of the major vaccine candidates has been worked on by an African American woman....

Govt taking steps to make India competitive in global economy; focus on sunrise sectors must: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said the government is taking a series of measures to make India highly competitive in the global economy and stressed that the country must get into the sunrise areas of growth. Addressing the FICCI ...

Colombia reports 8,998 new COVID-19 cases

Bogota Colombia, December 12 ANIXinhua Colombia on Friday reported 8,998 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,408,909, according to its health authorities.The country also confirmed 185 new fatalities from the virus, raisi...

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable, on non-invasive ventilation

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee 76, who was admitted at Woodlands Hospitals Critical Care Department on December 9, is on non-invasive ventilation post-extubation for the past 24 hours.According to a statement by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020