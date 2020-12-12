Left Menu
Scoreboard on the second day of the day-night pink ball warm-up Test between India and Australia A here on Friday

India 1st innings: 194 all out Australia A 1st innings: 108 all out India 2nd innings: Prithvi Shaw c Swepson b Steketee 3 Mayank Agarwal c sub (P Rowe) b Wildermuth 61 Shubman Gill c Abbott b Swepson 65 Hanuma Vihari not out 104 Ajinkya Rahane c Carey b Steketee 38 Rishabh Pant not out 103 Extras: (LB-6, NB-4, W-2) 12 Total: (for 4 wickets in 90 overs) 386 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-108, 3-161, 4-239 Bowling: Sean Abbott 7-1-24-0, Mark Steketee 16-1-54-2,Will Sutherland 16-5-33-0, Jack Wildermuth 15-2-79-1, Mitchell Swepson 29-1-148-1, Nic Maddinson 7-1-42-0.

