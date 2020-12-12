Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rivalry renewed as Bengaluru eye win and Kerala look to arrest slide

Former champions Bengaluru FC would look to shrug off an unexpected struggling start to the Indian Super League and notch up a win against Kerala Blasters here on Sunday. But, head coach Carles Cuadrat is aiming to get his side back on track and is eyeing full points against Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium.Bengaluru have a great track record against Kerala.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 12-12-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 17:49 IST
Rivalry renewed as Bengaluru eye win and Kerala look to arrest slide

Former champions Bengaluru FC would look to shrug off an unexpected struggling start to the Indian Super League and notch up a win against Kerala Blasters here on Sunday. It has not been an ideal start for Bengaluru with three draws and just one win in four matches. But, head coach Carles Cuadrat is aiming to get his side back on track and is eyeing full points against Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium.

Bengaluru have a great track record against Kerala. In six games, they have prevailed on four occasions and lost just once. But that is the past and Cuadrat's side aren't in the best of form. Their last game against NorthEast United ended in a 2-2 draw. Bengaluru started the campaign with a 3-4-3 formation, which wasn't conducive to their style, forcing Cuadrat to deploy a four-man defence. The change in plan has helped Bengaluru bring out best from Dimas Delgado and Udanta Singh, making them look more threatening.

''It was not working well for us at the moment but it can work well in the future. We have a plan B and C. We came back to a 4-3-3 and it helped us to get more offensive,'' explained Cuadrat. The Bengaluru coach sounded confident of his side getting back on track and said, ''We have to be mentally and physically strong. Some teams had a longer pre-season but are not able to take three points.'' The former ISL champions have netted 80 per cent of their goals (4) from set-pieces this season and this could pose a threat to Kerala whose defence has been the most vulnerable in the league. They are yet to keep a clean sheet against BFC.

This season, Kerala Blasters have conceded six goals (second-most), despite facing just 13 shots on target. Coach Kibu Vicuna addressed that concern. ''We are working and hoping that in the next game, everything is going to be better. We didn't think we will get two points in four games but sometimes it happens,'' he said. ''We are trying to improve. We have to improve in the last third. We have to be brave and work better and hard. We have confidence, we know we have a good team and players,'' he said.

Kerala will miss the injured Sergio Cidoncha, who has left for Spain for his recovery programme..

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Vietnam jails Hanoi CDC chief for overstating COVID-19 gear costA Vietnamese court on Saturday sentenced the head of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control and Prevention to 10 years in pri...

Fans gathered outside superstar Rajinikanth's house on his birthday

Though celebrations being a bit aphonic amid the pandemic, fans of megastar Rajinikanth left no chance and gathered outside his residence to wish the veteran on his 70th birthday. As the Thalaiva star turned 70 on Saturday, fans gathered ou...

HC asks Centre to decide informant's representation for reward in excise duty evasion case

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to decide as expeditiously as possible and practicable the representation for reward by an informant who had provided certain intelligence input to the Directorate General of Central Excise Intellig...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Explainer U.S. has authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine - when will I get itThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020