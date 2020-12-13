Scoreboard on the third and final day of the pink ball warm-up match between India and Australia A here on Sunday

India: 194 and 386/4 declared Australia 1st innings: 108 all out Australia 2nd innings: Marcus Harris c Prithvi Shaw b Shami 5 Joe Burns lbw b Shami 1 Nic Maddinson c Navdeep Saini b Siraj 14 Ben McDermott not out 107 Alex Carey c Kuldeep Yadav b Hanuma Vihari 58 Jack Wildermuth not out 111 Extras: (b-3, w-3, nb-5) 11 Total: 307/4 in 75 overs Fall of wickets: 6-1, 11-2, 25-3, 142-4 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 13-3-58-2, Jasprit Bumrah 13-7-35-0, Mohammed Siraj 17-3-54-1, Navdeep Saini 16-0-87-0, Hanuma Vihari 7-1-14-1, Mayank Agarwal 6-0-30-0, Prithvi Shaw 3-0-26-0.