Soccer-Inter score three in last 15 minutes to beat Cagliari

Inter Milan, knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage on Wednesday, scored three times in the last 15 minutes as they came from behind to claim a dramatic 3-1 win at Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday.

Inter missed a flurry of chances in the first half hour, and Riccardo Sottil made them pay when he volleyed midtable Cagliari ahead in the 42nd minute. Nicolo Barella volleyed home against his old club in the 77th minute to equalise before substitute Danilo D'Ambrosio headed a second seven minutes later, less than a minute after coming on.

Romelu Lukaku broke away to score a third in stoppage time as Inter moved back into second place with 24 points from 11 games, two behind leaders AC Milan who play at home against Parma later on Sunday. Inter gave Christian Eriksen only his fourth league start of the season and his first since Oct. 31, but the Dane faded and was taken off just before the hour.

Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno made a double save from Lukaku and twice denied Alexis Sanchez before the hosts went ahead with their first real chance as Sottil scored from a narrow angle. The goal knocked Inter out of their stride and they struggled to create openings in the second half.

Cagliari forward Joao Pedro should have finished it off in the 75th minute, but the Brazilian produced a weak effort which Samir Handanovic comfortably saved. That proved to be the turning point for Inter.

Two minutes later, their corner was cleared to the edge of the area, where Barella met it with a powerful volley which left Cragno helpless. Barella then provided the cross from which D'Ambrosio headed Inter into the lead seven minutes later.

Cragno joined the attack for a corner as Cagliari launched a desperate late offensive, but they were caught on the break and Lukaku was able to walk in the third in stoppage time for his ninth league goal of the season. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)