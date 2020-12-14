Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chelsea's Lampard calls for patience with Havertz

Havertz, who has scored just one Premier League goal this season, missed three matches after testing positive for COVID-19 in November and has been substituted in each of their last four games, including Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Everton. "In the modern day there is going to be criticism for every player of every club who loses a game," Lampard said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 09:22 IST
Soccer-Chelsea's Lampard calls for patience with Havertz

Kai Havertz has struggled to live up to his 71 million pounds ($95 million) price tag since arriving at Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen but manager Frank Lampard said the 21-year-old must be give time to prove his worth. Havertz, who has scored just one Premier League goal this season, missed three matches after testing positive for COVID-19 in November and has been substituted in each of their last four games, including Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Everton.

"In the modern day there is going to be criticism for every player of every club who loses a game," Lampard said. "We should be patient with Havertz from the Chelsea end because he is a top-quality talent who has come into this league. "He can play in any position across the front three and he has played on the right countless times before he played for Chelsea.

"People who want to jump on to criticise should just wait and give a young player time. I know the player that Havertz is going to be." Havertz said last week that COVID-19 had left him with such severe fatigue that he felt like he had not played soccer before.

Chelsea, who are fifth on 22 points, three behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur, face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7507 pounds)

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP's idea of amending the national anthem is 'narrow': Adhir Ranjan to PM Modi

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Subramanian Swamys letter concerning the replacement of some words in the national anthem by the one composed and sung by Late Netaji Subhash Chand...

Mumbai to receive rain for next 24 hours

Mumbai city and adjoining areas Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad are expected to receive rain for the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department. Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad received moderate rain duri...

"Ongoing search and rescue operations", says authority on abducted students in Nigeria

The authorities in Nigeria have stepped up their efforts to rescue the students who were abducted by the gunmen in Nigerian hostels, according to a report by Business Recorder.The assault was reportedly observed in Katsinas school, the home...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,362 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,362 to 1,337,078, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 188 to 21,975, the tally showed.The num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020