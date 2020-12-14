Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia's Abbott out of first India test, Henriques called in

Abbott is the third confirmed casualty for the Australian side with batsmen David Warner and Will Pucovski both unavailable for the match. All-rounder Cameron Green also gave the team a scare when he was struck on the head while bowling in an Australia 'A' game against India last week.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 14-12-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 09:46 IST
Cricket-Australia's Abbott out of first India test, Henriques called in

Australia pace bowler Sean Abbott has been ruled out of the first test against India starting in Adelaide on Thursday due to a calf injury while all-rounder Moises Henriques has been added to the side. Abbott will recuperate in Sydney and join the side ahead of the second test in Melbourne starting on Dec. 26.

He was only likely to be used in the day-night test if Mitchell Starc, who had been away from the team dealing with a family illness, was not considered match fit. Abbott is the third confirmed casualty for the Australian side with batsmen David Warner and Will Pucovski both unavailable for the match.

All-rounder Cameron Green also gave the team a scare when he was struck on the head while bowling in an Australia 'A' game against India last week. Henriques is just returning from a mild hamstring strain that kept him out of the Australia 'A' match after he returned to the national team in the limited overs series against India.

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP's idea of amending the national anthem is 'narrow': Adhir Ranjan to PM Modi

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Subramanian Swamys letter concerning the replacement of some words in the national anthem by the one composed and sung by Late Netaji Subhash Chand...

Mumbai to receive rain for next 24 hours

Mumbai city and adjoining areas Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad are expected to receive rain for the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department. Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad received moderate rain duri...

"Ongoing search and rescue operations", says authority on abducted students in Nigeria

The authorities in Nigeria have stepped up their efforts to rescue the students who were abducted by the gunmen in Nigerian hostels, according to a report by Business Recorder.The assault was reportedly observed in Katsinas school, the home...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,362 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,362 to 1,337,078, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 188 to 21,975, the tally showed.The num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020