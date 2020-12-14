Tuchel waits for Neymar scan results after injured star was stretchered off in tears

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel is awaiting the results of a scan after Neymar was carried off on a stretcher at the end of the club's loss to Lyon. According to a Goal.com report, Neymar appeared to suffer a serious injury, amid reports of a broken ankle, following a challenge from Thiago Mendes late in Sunday's surprise 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat at home to Lyon.

PSG star Neymar was in tears as he left the field on a stretcher in stoppage time, with Mendes sent off after a VAR review in the French capital. "No news, he's with the doctors and we have to wait for the exams tomorrow," Tuchel said after the match.

Neymar's injury compounded PSG's woes as the French champions slumped to their fourth Ligue 1 defeat of the season and a first home loss to rivals Lyon in the league since 2007 - the visitors snapping a 12-match winless streak. Tino Kadewere scored the only goal at Parc des Princes, putting Lyon ahead after Karl Toko Ekambi pounced on Presnel Kimpembe's error.

PSG have now lost four of their first 14 Ligue 1 games this season, their worst tally of defeats at this stage since 2009-10, when the club finished 13th. "It's very clear we weren't ready to play a competitive match. We made easy mistakes in dangerous situations," said Tuchel, whose side mustered just seven attempts.

"We didn't play in a disciplined way, we didn't follow the plan. We saw a very mentally tired team after Manchester United, Montpellier, and [Istanbul] Basaksehir. It's not a good game in general, I saw a game with a very low level," he added. (ANI)