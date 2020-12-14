Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Needs to do lot to win, says Vicuna after defeat against Bengaluru

Kerala Blasters continue their winless streak in the 2020-21 Indian Super League season as they lost to rivals Bengaluru on Sunday, Yellow Army head coach Kibu Vicuna feels that the side needs to do a lot of work to win games in the tournament.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:31 IST
ISL 7: Needs to do lot to win, says Vicuna after defeat against Bengaluru
Kerela Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Blasters continue their winless streak in the 2020-21 Indian Super League season as they lost to rivals Bengaluru on Sunday, Yellow Army head coach Kibu Vicuna feels that the side needs to do a lot of work to win games in the tournament. Bengaluru outclassed Kerala 4-2 at the Fatorda Stadium as the lacklustre defending costs the latter another defeat in the competition.

The teams were tied 1-1 at the break with Rahul KP (17') giving Kerala Blasters a surprise lead which was cancelled out by Cleiton Silva (29'). The second half saw four goals being scored in the span of 14 minutes. Erik Paartalu (51') and Dimas Delgado (53') scored in quick succession to give Bengaluru FC breathing space but Jordan Murray (61') gave some hope to the away team. Sunil Chhetri (65') put the game to rest with a fine header. Full-back Lalruatthara was slotted in as a makeshift centre-back in place of suspended central defender Costa Nhamoinesu and the move backfired for the Spaniard as the Mizo defender was at fault during two of the four goals the Blues scored.

"There were two turning points in the game. One was when we conceded the first goal and then when we conceded two goals in a row. It is true that we conceded too many goals tonight. We have to be more solid defensively. Now we have to be brave and work harder," Vicuna said in the post-match press conference. "It is difficult to see positive points now. We started well and scored two goals against Bengaluru - it is difficult to score goals against Bengaluru. But we received four goals so we are upset, we have a lot of work to do," he added.

The Spanish boss gave an update on the replacement of injured midfielder Sergio Cidoncha and also suggested he is hopeful that their star Indian player Sahal Abdul Samad will be available for selection in their next match. "We are trying to complete the team. We are working on it. Hopefully, he (Sahal Abdul Samad) is going to be available for the next game," said the former Legia Warsaw manager.

Kerala will next take on bottom-placed East Bengal at GMC Stadium on December 20. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PDP leader's PSO shot dead in Srinagar

Manzoor Ahmad, the Personal Security Officer PSO of a PDP leader, who got injured in a terrorist attack on Monday in Srinagar, has succumbed to his injuries.According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists had fired on the PSO in t...

Working to transform Guwahati as gateway to Southeast Asia: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday that his government was working to transform Guwahati as a gateway to Southeast Asia. Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Sonowal said the state is...

Have great moves in store if Aus plan to dish out 'chin music', says Gill

India batsman Shubman Gill has said that the Virat Kohli-led side has the ability to dish out quality bouncers and now the trend has changed of India being on the receiving end of chin music. The first Test of the four-match series between ...

Countries across world understood we were right about Pakistan being fountainhead of terrorism: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Countries across world understood we were right about Pakistan being fountainhead of terrorism Defence Minister Rajnath Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020