Cricket-Australia's Lyon expects pace, and footmarks, from team mate Starc

Mitchell Starc's return to the Australian fold will not only add teeth to their pace attack but also aid Nathan Lyon's battle against India's phalanx of right-handed batsman, the off-spinner said.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:32 IST
Mitchell Starc's return to the Australian fold will not only add teeth to their pace attack but also aid Nathan Lyon's battle against India's phalanx of right-handed batsman, the off-spinner said. Left-arm quick Starc is scheduled to return from a compassionate leave to join rest of his team mates in Adelaide before the four-test series begins with a day-night match on Thursday.

While Starc's pink-ball mastery is likely to come handy for the hosts, Lyon is hoping to bowl into the quick's footmarks from the other end to try and trouble a rival lineup dominated by their right-handed batsmen. "I've obviously been working quite hard on bowling to right-handers," Lyon, who needs 10 dismissals to join the 400 test wicket club, told reporters from Adelaide.

"I'm looking to really try and compete against both edges, try to bring both edges into play with catchers around the bat. "So it's going to be a big challenge but I'm very lucky Mitch Starc is going to join the squad today, it should be good fun."

Lyon was the joint highest wicket-taker, along with Jasprit Bumrah, two seasons ago when India won their first ever test series in Australia. The 33-year-old said he was looking forward to the challenge of facing India's spin-proficient batsmen again.

"They're a very attacking side. They always want to attack a spinner which is fantastic," Lyon said. "I love that challenge. But to be honest it's more about me and playing my role within the Australian cricket side and doing what (captain) Tim Paine has asked me to do."

