Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: No captaincy pressure on Rahane in Kohli's absence, says Gavaskar

Ahead of the much-anticipated Test series against Australia, former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar feels that there will no pressure on vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli in the longest format.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 12:36 IST
Ind vs Aus: No captaincy pressure on Rahane in Kohli's absence, says Gavaskar
Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli (Photo/ Ajinkya Rahane Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the much-anticipated Test series against Australia, former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar feels that there will no pressure on vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli in the longest format. Rahane is set to take on the role of stand-in captain in the three games of the series as Kohli will be playing just the first Test against Australia and then return home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Former skipper Gavaskar added that Rahane will do his job as honestly as he plays his cricket as the right-handed batsman has previously led the Indian team to victory on two occasions. Speaking on Star Sports show GAME PLAN, Gavaskar said, "There is no real pressure on Ajinkya Rahane, because both the times that he has led the team, he has won. He led against Australia in Dharamshala and India won. He led against Afghanistan and India won. So, as far as his captaincy is concerned, there is going to be no pressure because he knows he is at the moment, only the stand-in captain for the 3 Test matches.

"So, I don't think the fact about being a captain or carrying on as captain is going to be part of his thinking at all. He will do the job as honestly as he plays his cricket, which means, as a batsman, he will go out there and try and let Pujara try and grind the opposition in and play few more shots maybe," he added. The first Test of the four-match series, beginning on December 17 will be played at the Adelaide Oval and it would be a day-night contest. Australia has the best-record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball.

Australia had won the ODI series while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Trixeo Aerosphere Approved In The EU For COPD

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - TRIXEO AEROSPHERE APPROVED IN THE EU FOR COPD ASTRAZENECA - APPROVAL BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION WAS BASED ON POSITIVE RESULTS FROM ETHOS PHASE III TRIAL Source text for Eikon Further company coverage...

PDP leader's PSO shot dead in Srinagar

Manzoor Ahmad, the Personal Security Officer PSO of a PDP leader, who got injured in a terrorist attack on Monday in Srinagar, has succumbed to his injuries.According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists had fired on the PSO in t...

Working to transform Guwahati as gateway to Southeast Asia: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday that his government was working to transform Guwahati as a gateway to Southeast Asia. Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Sonowal said the state is...

Have great moves in store if Aus plan to dish out 'chin music', says Gill

India batsman Shubman Gill has said that the Virat Kohli-led side has the ability to dish out quality bouncers and now the trend has changed of India being on the receiving end of chin music. The first Test of the four-match series between ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020