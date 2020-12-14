Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Gill should bat at No 6 in Tests, says Agarkar

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar feels Shubman Gill should bat at number six as there are not many options lower down the order after skipper Virat Kohli returns home on paternity leave.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 14-12-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:18 IST
Ind vs Aus: Gill should bat at No 6 in Tests, says Agarkar
India batsman Shubman Gill (Photo/ Wasim Jaffer Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar feels Shubman Gill should bat at number six as there are not many options lower down the order after skipper Virat Kohli returns home on paternity leave. Gill has impressed everyone in the two practice games he played ahead of the Test series. In the second practice game that was played with the pink ball, Gill registered scores of 43 and 65 against Australia A.

Post Kohli's departure following the pink-ball Test, Ajinkya Rahane is likely to take the skipper's number four position while Hanuma Vihari will bat at number five. "Everyone seems to be an opener at the moment in this squad, isn't it? Because Vihari and Rahane are obviously going to be playing in the middle order with Pujara," Agarkar said on the Sony Sports Network.

"So those are three spots that you would believe are occupied. My pick would be Shubman Gill [at 6]. I think a lot of people have picked him as an opener," he added. The former fast bowler believes even though Gill has opened the batting in first-class cricket, he is more suited in the middle order at least in the longest format of the game.

"Yes, he opened in first-class cricket for a season or a little bit more has a good record. But I still feel that his best position might be somewhere in the middle at least in Test cricket, because I don't see any better options at this point," Agarkar said. "People could point put to KL Rahul and his white-ball form but if I had to pick, I'll go with Shubman Gill," he added.

The first Test of the four-match series, beginning on December 17, will be played at the Adelaide Oval and it will be a day-night contest. Australia has the best record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball. Earlier, Australia had won the ODI series while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tough Christmas lockdown looming in Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was expected to announce a tough month-long lockdown on Monday evening, including the closing of schools and shops, according to broadcasters NOS and RTL, as his government tries to slow soaring COVID-19 infe...

London likely to move into toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions - BBC

London is likely to be placed into the toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions following a sharp rise in coronavirus infection rates, the BBC reported on Monday, as one of the worlds richest cities struggles to contain the disease. Earlier t...

Wistron plant issue: Apple undertakes detailed investigation

Tech giant Apple on Monday said it is undertaking a detailed investigation following the violent incident at its supplier Wistrons Narasapura facility in Karnataka last week. A section of workers at Wistron Corporations manufacturing facili...

Modi to hold virtual summit with Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Dec 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of bilateral ties at a virtual summit on December 17, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. It ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020