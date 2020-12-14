Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Draw against NorthEast United was a fair result, says Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC played out a goalless draw against NorthEast United in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday but the fact that Marina Machans managed to get a point without some of their star players lessened the coach's disappointment a little.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:09 IST
ISL 7: Draw against NorthEast United was a fair result, says Laszlo
Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Chennaiyin FC played out a goalless draw against NorthEast United in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday but the fact that Marina Machans managed to get a point without some of their star players lessened the coach's disappointment a little. The Chennai based club started the match without four key players (Enes Sipovic, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, and Esmael Goncalves) and head coach Csaba Laszlo felt the draw was a fair result considering the absence of crucial players.

"I am never happy with a draw or even if we lose a game but since we played just four days ago and without Isma [Esmael Goncalves], [Enes] Sipovic and Anirudh Thapa [who though came on as a substitute in the 75th minute], I think one point was a fair result," Laszlo said at the post-match press conference. Chennaiyin had created a chance as early as in the first minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte received a long ball from Jakub Sylvestr in the box but his shot was carried away by Gurmeet.

Five minutes later, Edwin Vanspaul had another opportunity to put Chennaiyin ahead. The midfielder pounced on a loose ball following a clearance, only to see his effort narrowly miss the far post. Laszlo expressed his disappointment as his team was not able to convert the goals that could have got the three points.

"If we were clinical, we could have won the game 2-0 or even 3-1. Jakub Sylvestr should have scored and even the shot from Chhangte was from five meters but it went over the crossbar," said Laszlo "If we had scored these goals, then definitely we could have won the game, but this is what we are missing," he added.

Chennaiyin FC will next face FC Goa on December 19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tatas 'interested' in Air India

Tata Group is seeking to board Air India again after nearly seven decades, with the salt-to-software conglomerate set to participate in the bidding process for the national carrier, sources said on Monday. The last date for submission of Ex...

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rises to 18,83,365 with 2,949 fresh cases; 60 new deaths take toll to 48,269: Health department.

Maharashtras COVID-19 tally rises to 18,83,365 with 2,949 fresh cases 60 new deaths take toll to 48,269 Health department....

China plans set up of new disease control agency in COVID-19 aftermath -Caixin

China is considering setting up a new disease control agency as part of its public health reforms following the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Caixin reported on Monday.The government body will oversee work aimed at preventing future outbreaks a...

Government should repeal farm laws, end farmers' protest: Former MoS Agriculture Akhilesh Prasad Singh

By Amit Kumar Congress MP and former Minister of State for Agriculture Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Monday said the government should repeal the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders.Singh, who was Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020