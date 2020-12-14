ISL 7: Draw against NorthEast United was a fair result, says Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC played out a goalless draw against NorthEast United in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday but the fact that Marina Machans managed to get a point without some of their star players lessened the coach's disappointment a little. The Chennai based club started the match without four key players (Enes Sipovic, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, and Esmael Goncalves) and head coach Csaba Laszlo felt the draw was a fair result considering the absence of crucial players.

"I am never happy with a draw or even if we lose a game but since we played just four days ago and without Isma [Esmael Goncalves], [Enes] Sipovic and Anirudh Thapa [who though came on as a substitute in the 75th minute], I think one point was a fair result," Laszlo said at the post-match press conference. Chennaiyin had created a chance as early as in the first minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte received a long ball from Jakub Sylvestr in the box but his shot was carried away by Gurmeet.

Five minutes later, Edwin Vanspaul had another opportunity to put Chennaiyin ahead. The midfielder pounced on a loose ball following a clearance, only to see his effort narrowly miss the far post. Laszlo expressed his disappointment as his team was not able to convert the goals that could have got the three points.

"If we were clinical, we could have won the game 2-0 or even 3-1. Jakub Sylvestr should have scored and even the shot from Chhangte was from five meters but it went over the crossbar," said Laszlo "If we had scored these goals, then definitely we could have won the game, but this is what we are missing," he added.

Chennaiyin FC will next face FC Goa on December 19. (ANI)