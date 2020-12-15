Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-McLaren still far from Mercedes despite top three status

Despite the good result we have this weekend and, despite the great outcome for us in the championship side with P3, I think we know exactly where we are," Seidl told reporters. "There's still a huge gap to the cars in front, especially the Mercedes." Mercedes won both titles for an unprecedented seventh year in a row and scored 573 points with seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton providing 347.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 01:23 IST
Motor racing-McLaren still far from Mercedes despite top three status
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

McLaren are still years from closing the gap to Formula One champions Mercedes and runners-up Red Bull despite enjoying their best season since 2012, according to team principal Andreas Seidl.

The former champions reclaimed third place overall at the Abu Dhabi season-ender on Sunday. "We need to stay realistic. Despite the good result we have this weekend and, despite the great outcome for us in the championship side with P3, I think we know exactly where we are," Seidl told reporters.

"There's still a huge gap to the cars in front, especially the Mercedes." Mercedes won both titles for an unprecedented seventh year in a row and scored 573 points with seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton providing 347. McLaren scored 202.

McLaren have not won a race since 2012, Hamilton's last season with them, but have climbed back from ninth with Honda in 2017. "The team this year, under the leadership of (technical director) James Key, has produced a very competitive car, a great step forward compared to last year," said Seidl, who joined last year.

"Still, we know what the gap to the Mercedes is. It is not something we will close from one year to the next year. We still know that we have a lot of deficits within the team in terms of organisation, in terms of infrastructure, which we need to close first. "It will take time. But I'm confident that if we do the right things on the team side, we can close these gaps in some years."

McLaren are planning a new wind tunnel at their Woking headquarters but it will be some time before that comes on stream. Seidl expected next year, with the cars largely the same before major change in 2022, to be another battle between four or five teams for best of the rest behind the top two.

McLaren have Australian Daniel Ricciardo, a race winner with Red Bull, joining from Renault to partner Britain's Lando Norris after Spaniard Carlos Sainz leaves for Ferrari.

TRENDING

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

Trial fails of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 complications- Novartis

Nayara Energy and Shell Lubricants ink strategic partnership to provide world-class offerings for customers across India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey condemns 'unjust' U.S. sanctions, threatens response

Turkey on Monday condemned U.S. sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences as a grave mistake and threatened to retaliate over a move it said would harm ties between the NATO allies. Washington imposed the long-anticipate...

U.S. Congress in sprint to fund government, approve COVID-19 emergency aid

Negotiators in the U.S. Congress neared agreement on Monday on a massive government spending deal that would avert a government shutdown, as Republicans and Democrats insisted they want to pass a fresh round of aid to a coronavirus-hit nati...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Tighter restrictions were imposed in London as COVID-19 infections surged, while Canada and the United States started the vaccine roll-out, offering some relief as the U.S. death toll crossed the grim milestone of 300,000.DEATHS AND INFECTI...

Georgia voters start early visits to polls in elections that will set U.S. Senate control

Hundreds of people lined up in a cold rain on Monday to cast ballots in a pair of U.S. Senate races in Georgia that will determine control of the chamber and influence Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens ability to enact his agenda. The S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020