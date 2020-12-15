Left Menu
Soccer-Cech makes return with Chelsea's developmental squad

Veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech returned to action for the first time since May 2019 after he was named in Chelsea's developmental squad for Monday's Premier League 2 game against Tottenham Hotspur at the Kingsmeadow stadium.

Veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech returned to action for the first time since May 2019 after he was named in Chelsea's developmental squad for Monday's Premier League 2 game against Tottenham Hotspur at the Kingsmeadow stadium. Cech, who played for Chelsea from 2004-2015 and was appointed technical advisor in June 2019, has been training with the senior team this season and was named emergency goalkeeper cover in their Premier League squad for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Czech, who won 13 major trophies, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League at Chelsea, was included as back-up to Frank Lampard's side to safeguard against concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Cech, 38, had retired as a player in May 2019 after playing for Arsenal in their Europa League final defeat by Chelsea.

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League with 22 points from 12 games and travel to 13th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

