Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Green to make test debut against India if fit: Langer

All-rounder Cameron Green will make his test debut against India in the first game of the series in Adelaide if he comes through concussion protocols, Australia coach Justin Langer said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 15-12-2020 07:47 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 07:47 IST
Cricket-Green to make test debut against India if fit: Langer

All-rounder Cameron Green will make his test debut against India in the first game of the series in Adelaide if he comes through concussion protocols, Australia coach Justin Langer said on Tuesday. The 21-year-old was struck on the head when bowling to Jasprit Bumrah last week in an Australia 'A' game and replaced under the sport's concussion rules.

Green is expected to train with the Australia squad over the next two days and undergo testing for any lingering concussion symptoms ahead of the day-night match, which begins on Thursday. "If he's passed fit he'll definitely play," Langer told reporters on Tuesday. "We're just going through the concussion protocols.

"If Cameron gets through the protocols and he gets through training and he feels good ... he'll make his test debut, which is very, very exciting for Australian cricket, for him and his family." Langer added that the selection of the opening batsmen was proving to be one of the harder decisions he faced ahead of the test, with David Warner and Will Pucovski out injured and Joe Burns out of form.

Langer was still keen on Burns taking the role and he would be watched closely at training over the next two days. There was no suggestion that Marnus Labuschange would be elevated from his usual number three position, though Matthew Wade could be used as a makeshift opener, Langer added.

"He's got good footwork. He's got the game for it," Langer said of the former wicketkeeper who has been batting in the middle order in the test side. "He can counterattack like David Warner does and a lot of the great openers do. He can definitely do it.

"We just have to work out what the best make up of our team is going to be."

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple Fitness+ service now available; starts at USD9.99 per month

The Apple Fitness, a new fitness service built around Apple Watch is now available to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV owners. The service allows users to choose from a catalog of workouts led by celebrated and passionate trainers who are special...

Mexico adds 5,930 new Covid-19 cases, 345 deaths

Mexico City Mexico, December 15 ANIXinhua Mexico reported 5,930 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national total to 1,255,974, according to the health ministry. Meanwhile, the countrys death toll from the virus increased by 345 to ...

How moon controls release of methane in Arctic Ocean, new study

A study lead by University in Tromso UIT The Arctic University of Norway has claimed that the moon has a role to play in controlling the amount of methane gas released by the Arctic Ocean. The Arctic Ocean, according to various researches l...

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary on Tuesday. Modi said that the path shown by Sardar Patel will always inspire to protect the unity, integrity, and so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020