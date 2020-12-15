Left Menu
ISL 7: We can stand toe-to-toe with any team, says Coyle

Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle has hailed the fighting spirit shown by his side against Mumbai City, and said that his side can stand toe-to-toe with any team in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle has hailed the fighting spirit shown by his side against Mumbai City, and said that his side can stand toe-to-toe with any team in the Indian Super League (ISL). A flurry of missed chances saw table-toppers Mumbai City FC settle for only a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium, here on Monday. Owen Coyle's men took the lead through Nerijus Valskis (9') before Mumbai hit back through Bartholomew Ogbeche (15').

"Fantastic point here. We scored a wonderful goal to get in front. I am disappointed with the equaliser. We were down to 10 men. We were still dangerous with the counter-attack with our set of players, with a couple of good shots on the goal," Coyle said during the post-match press conference. "I thought it was outstanding in terms of spirit. If it was 11 on 11 we could have won the game. We can stand toe-to-toe with any team. It shows with the victory over ATK Mohun Bagan. We are unbeaten in five games, there have been a few draws but we are going in the right direction," Coyle said.

Jamshedpur FC are unbeaten in their last five matches in this ISL season and the side is positioned at the sixth position in the points table with 7 seven points from six matches. Coyle's side has so far recorded one win, four draws, and one loss in the seventh season of the ISL.

A red card for Aitor Monroy around the half-hour mark saw Jamshedpur reduced to ten-men but some dogged defending and a number of missed chances for Mumbai, saw the former get away with a draw. Jamshedpur FC will next lock horns against NorthEast United on Friday in the ISL. (ANI)

