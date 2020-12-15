Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: We'll start seeing a better East Bengal, says coach Fowler

SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler has said that the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL) will now witness an improved Red and Golds side.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:59 IST
ISL 7: We'll start seeing a better East Bengal, says coach Fowler
SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler has said that the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL) will now witness an improved Red and Golds side. The debut season of ISL has been a disaster for East Bengal. Fowler's side has lost three of their four matches while one ended in a goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC on December 10.

The draw against Jamshedpur FC has lifted East Bengal's spirit and coach Fowler is optimistic of his team coming good in the upcoming matches of the tournament. "Our spirits are high anyway. The four games we have played, we have actually played okay. We have been outdone by unluckiness at times," Goal.com quoted Fowler as saying.

"Various things have happened on the football pitch like players getting sent off, players going off injured. The players are fitter now and we will start seeing a better East Bengal team," he added. The Liverpool legend also hailed the "fighting spirit" of Red and Golds as the side has managed to compete despite going down to 10 men.

"The fight that our boys have shown in the last game is what we are known for all along. We are a team that has a great work ethic. The togetherness of this team is brilliant," the former England striker said. "When we went down to 10 men we needed to show this to everyone. Thankfully people now know that we have a team spirit and we are a team full of fighters," Fowler added.

SC East Bengal will look to score for the first time this season when they lock horns with Hyderabad FC at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Tuesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schoolchildren can miss end of term to isolate before Christmas, says French PM

French schoolchildren will be allowed to skip classes and stay at home on Thursday and Friday if their families wish to self-isolate ahead of Christmas, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday. The medical council advising the government...

EU regulator to approve BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23 - source

The European Medicines Agency EMA is set to issue a positive verdict on the first COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23, a German government source told Reuters on Tuesday, putting EU countries on track to catch up with the United States and Britain,...

Narayana Health, Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation launch MedTech Innovation Centre in Bengaluru

Healthcare services provider Narayana Health in association with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation on Tuesday launched Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation MSMF MedTech Innovation Centre - BIRAC BIONEST Narayana Health City in Bengaluru. The cen...

Hungary's parliament passes law effectively banning same-sex adoption

Hungarys parliament, where the ruling nationalist Fidesz party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has a two-thirds majority, passed a law on Tuesday which practically bans adoptions by same-sex couples.The legislation, proposed by Orbans govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020