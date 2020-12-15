ISL 7: We'll start seeing a better East Bengal, says coach Fowler

SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler has said that the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL) will now witness an improved Red and Golds side. The debut season of ISL has been a disaster for East Bengal. Fowler's side has lost three of their four matches while one ended in a goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC on December 10.

The draw against Jamshedpur FC has lifted East Bengal's spirit and coach Fowler is optimistic of his team coming good in the upcoming matches of the tournament. "Our spirits are high anyway. The four games we have played, we have actually played okay. We have been outdone by unluckiness at times," Goal.com quoted Fowler as saying.

"Various things have happened on the football pitch like players getting sent off, players going off injured. The players are fitter now and we will start seeing a better East Bengal team," he added. The Liverpool legend also hailed the "fighting spirit" of Red and Golds as the side has managed to compete despite going down to 10 men.

"The fight that our boys have shown in the last game is what we are known for all along. We are a team that has a great work ethic. The togetherness of this team is brilliant," the former England striker said. "When we went down to 10 men we needed to show this to everyone. Thankfully people now know that we have a team spirit and we are a team full of fighters," Fowler added.

SC East Bengal will look to score for the first time this season when they lock horns with Hyderabad FC at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Tuesday. (ANI)