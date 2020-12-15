Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Green to make test debut against India if fit: Langer

Green is expected to train with the Australia squad over the next two days and undergo testing for any lingering concussion symptoms ahead of the day-night match, which begins on Thursday. "If he's passed fit he'll definitely play," Langer told reporters on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:45 IST
Cricket-Green to make test debut against India if fit: Langer

All-rounder Cameron Green will make his test debut against India in the first game of the series in Adelaide if he comes through concussion protocols, Australia coach Justin Langer said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old was struck on the head when bowling to Jasprit Bumrah last week in an Australia 'A' game and replaced under the sport's concussion rules. Green is expected to train with the Australia squad over the next two days and undergo testing for any lingering concussion symptoms ahead of the day-night match, which begins on Thursday.

"If he's passed fit he'll definitely play," Langer told reporters on Tuesday. "We're just going through the concussion protocols. "If Cameron gets through the protocols and he gets through training and he feels good ... he'll make his test debut, which is very, very exciting for Australian cricket, for him and his family."

The hosts will also anxiously wait on the fitness of batting mainstay Steve Smith who missed Tuesday's training with lower-back soreness, according to a report on a Cricket Australia website. An Australian team spokesman said Smith was not in risk of missing the opening test and was expected to attend practice on Wednesday, the report added.

Langer said that the selection of the opening batsmen was proving to be one of the harder decisions he faced ahead of the test, with David Warner and Will Pucovski out injured and Joe Burns out of form. Langer was still keen on Burns taking the role and he would be watched closely at training over the next two days.

There was no suggestion that Marnus Labuschange would be elevated from his usual number three position, though Matthew Wade could be used as a makeshift opener, Langer added. "He's got good footwork. He's got the game for it," Langer said of the former wicketkeeper who has been batting in the middle order in the test side.

"He can counterattack like David Warner does and a lot of the great openers do. He can definitely do it. "We just have to work out what the best make up of our team is going to be."

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schoolchildren can miss end of term to isolate before Christmas, says French PM

French schoolchildren will be allowed to skip classes and stay at home on Thursday and Friday if their families wish to self-isolate ahead of Christmas, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday. The medical council advising the government...

EU regulator to approve BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23 - source

The European Medicines Agency EMA is set to issue a positive verdict on the first COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23, a German government source told Reuters on Tuesday, putting EU countries on track to catch up with the United States and Britain,...

Narayana Health, Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation launch MedTech Innovation Centre in Bengaluru

Healthcare services provider Narayana Health in association with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation on Tuesday launched Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation MSMF MedTech Innovation Centre - BIRAC BIONEST Narayana Health City in Bengaluru. The cen...

Hungary's parliament passes law effectively banning same-sex adoption

Hungarys parliament, where the ruling nationalist Fidesz party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has a two-thirds majority, passed a law on Tuesday which practically bans adoptions by same-sex couples.The legislation, proposed by Orbans govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020