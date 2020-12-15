Premier League: Arteta wary of 'very dangerous' Southampton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is well aware of the threat that Southampton can pose to his side when they meet in the Premier League and said their opponents are a team that is really aggressive and committed. The Premier League standings present a clear picture of how good Southampton have been in this season of the competition, considering they finished in the 11th spot last season. In the 2020-21 season of Premier League, Southampton hold the fourth position on the table with 23 points, just two points behind the table-toppers Tottenham.

"They're a really high pressing team, they are really aggressive, a really committed team. They make it hard for you to build a game up. They are really good on the counter-press, the moment you regain the ball they have some really quick and fast players and the link-up play in the final third is really good," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying. "They are a team that is very much alive and you can see that the manager transmits that passion from the bench and everyone is aggressive and they all go, they are scoring goals and we need to be aware of that," he added.

Arsenal on the other hand is struggling in this season of Premier League. From the 12 matches that they have played so far this season, Arsenal only managed to secure a win in only four of them and are sitting in the 15th position with 13 points. Arteta further stated: "We know they are in a really good moment, they are building something over time and you see the results and the progression the team has had -- last year they had some difficulties for a period, they came through that and look really strong and they are a very dangerous team."

Arsenal will take on Southampton on Wednesday. (ANI)